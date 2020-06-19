Three members of New York-based indie label Griselda — Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher — were originally slated to perform on NPR’s revered concert series Tiny Desk. A week before their scheduled appearance, though, the coronavirus pandemic began getting serious. Griselda’s performance was canceled as several cities across the country issued stay-at-home orders. To make up for the lost set, Benny The Butcher was invited to participate in Tiny Desk’s at-home concert series.

From the comfort of his couch in Atlanta and surrounded by copies of his previously-released records, Benny The Butcher took on several of his hits. Opening his set with two tracks from his 2019 effort The Plugs I Met, Benny gave a captivating rendition of “Crown For Kings” and “Rubber Bands & Weight.”

Before concluding his set with “Cruiser Weight Coke” and “5 To 50,” Benny invited two of his collaborators to join him on his couch. The rapper tapped Rick Hyde and Heem, two musicians on his newly-minted BSF label imprint, for a live rendition of “Da Mob.” The track arrives as the lead single off his upcoming label compilation, Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos, which is slated to be released later in June.

Watch Benny The Butcher perform on NPR’s at-home Tiny Desk concert series above.