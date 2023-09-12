Who Is Opening The 1975’s ‘Still… At Their Very Best Tour?’

Last year, The 1975 turned a lot of heads with their chaotic At Their Very Best Tour. Matty Healy ate raw meat on stage, made out with fans, brought out Taylor Swift, and more.

The band is getting ready for their Still… At Their Very Best Tour, which kicks off in just a few days. Opening for them is Dora Jar, the 26-year-old bedroom pop artist based in California. She’s known for endearing songs like “Multiply” and “Bumblebee” and has toured with King Princess.

Find the tour dates below.

09/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/30 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/07 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/17 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/18 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/23 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/03 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/20 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

11/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/27 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

11/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena