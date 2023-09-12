Who Is Opening The 1975’s ‘Still… At Their Very Best Tour?’

Last year, The 1975 turned a lot of heads with their chaotic At Their Very Best Tour. Matty Healy ate raw meat on stage, made out with fans, brought out Taylor Swift, and more.
The band is getting ready for their Still… At Their Very Best Tour, which kicks off in just a few days. Opening for them is Dora Jar, the 26-year-old bedroom pop artist based in California. She’s known for endearing songs like “Multiply” and “Bumblebee” and has toured with King Princess.
Find the tour dates below.
09/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/30 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/07 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/17 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/18 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/23 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/03 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/20 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
11/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/27 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
11/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena