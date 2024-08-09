The Killers are hitting the strip — metaphorically and literally — with their latest video, “Bright Lights.” The song is a singalong anthem in which they implore, “Turn the bright lights on,” while the video sees them taking the tables in a casino, betting on black at the roulette wheel (and potentially mixing up games, as a pair of cards also hit the table indicating blackjack).

Still, bright lights are a fitting theme for the song, which also celebrates the band’s upcoming Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The video gives fans an early glimpse of what to expect from the show, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album, Hot Fuss, which they’ll play front-to-back for the first time ever. The band recently played Governors Ball festival in New York.

Unfortunately, if you want to see the show, and haven’t already gotten your tickets, you’ll have to try the secondary market, as all the shows have been sold out — although, who knows? Maybe the residency’s success will prompt an extension, as we’ve seen from shows from Adele, Mariah Carey, and Usher.

You can check out “Bright Lights” below, while the video will be available above at 10am ET/ 7am PT. You can also see the residency dates below.

08/14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

08/16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

08/17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

08/21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

08/23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

08/24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

08/28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

08/30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

08/31 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

09/01 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*