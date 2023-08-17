When Does Usher’s Las Vegas Residency End?

Usher’s Las Vegas residency has turned out to be quite eventful, but all good things must come to an end eventually. Today it was announced that Usher’s residency only has 12 more shows left. The newly announced final dates are:

November 2023: 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29

December 2023: 1, 2

My Way The Vegas Residency generated a flurry of headlines earlier this year when the star serenaded actress/singer Keke Palmer during a show in July. Internet personality Darius Jackson, aka Darius Daulton, the father of Palmer’s son, responded poorly, tweeting, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” Elaborating on his thoughts, he argued, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Unfortunately for him, though, very few folks agreed with him, and Palmer — after apparently breaking up with him for the public embarrassment — poked fun at the incident multiple times. After creating merch addressing it, she teamed up with Usher in the video for “Boyfriend,” in which Usher sings, “Somеbody said that your boyfriend’s lookin’ for me / Oh, that’s cool, that’s cool / Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find / Just look for me wherever he sees you.”

Funnily enough, the whole situation seemed to put a stop to Usher’s serenades — at least, of his most famous guests. While Saweetie kept her cool during their session, Winnie Harlow straight up avoided him by hopping into her boyfriend’s lap. We’ll see if Usher’s show sparks anymore controversy before December 2.