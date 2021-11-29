Viral

Tim Heidecker’s Lengthy Parody Of Joe Rogan’s Podcast Could Be Mistaken For The Real Thing

The most recent episode of Joe Rogan‘s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, clocks in at three hours and two minutes. That is far too long for any podcast. You could watch The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (non-extended edition) and still have a few minutes to burn. The episode before it comes in at a reasonable two hours and 14 minutes, but then, three hours and 29 minutes, three hours and 1 minute, another at three hours and 1 minute, three hours and 21 minutes, and so on. He releases three to four episodes every week! I don’t know where the average Rogan fan finds time to listen (probably at the gym while working on their gains), but it’s reasonable to think that someday, he will release a 12-hour episode. And then parody will become reality.

Comedian Tim Heidecker released a spoof of The Joe Rogan Experience that comes in at 11 hours and 54 minutes. It’s not actually that long, but you’ll see if you watch. In one viral clip, Heidecker-as-Rogan (complete with a Space X hat, in a nod to Elon Musk’s episodes) talks to his special guests, Jeremy Levick and Rajat Suresh, in front of a Fuddruckers’ sign about how “crab salts” are an “immunity booster that is completely game changing, I think, from the research that’s coming out now.” It’s a perfect parody of the pseudo-science that Rogan traffics in.

“Real satire is hard to come by and this is the genuine article,” John Darnielle from the Mountain Goats tweeted, while comedian Robin Tran added, “Cannot get over the perfect parody of JRE that Tim Heidecker, Jeremy Levick, and Rajat Suresh did. I have no idea how none of them broke character during Rajat’s insane rant about religion.”

Now you have something to listen to the next time you try to suck your own d*ck. You can watch the entire video above, and see clips and reactions below.

