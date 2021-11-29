The most recent episode of Joe Rogan‘s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, clocks in at three hours and two minutes. That is far too long for any podcast. You could watch The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (non-extended edition) and still have a few minutes to burn. The episode before it comes in at a reasonable two hours and 14 minutes, but then, three hours and 29 minutes, three hours and 1 minute, another at three hours and 1 minute, three hours and 21 minutes, and so on. He releases three to four episodes every week! I don’t know where the average Rogan fan finds time to listen (probably at the gym while working on their gains), but it’s reasonable to think that someday, he will release a 12-hour episode. And then parody will become reality.

Comedian Tim Heidecker released a spoof of The Joe Rogan Experience that comes in at 11 hours and 54 minutes. It’s not actually that long, but you’ll see if you watch. In one viral clip, Heidecker-as-Rogan (complete with a Space X hat, in a nod to Elon Musk’s episodes) talks to his special guests, Jeremy Levick and Rajat Suresh, in front of a Fuddruckers’ sign about how “crab salts” are an “immunity booster that is completely game changing, I think, from the research that’s coming out now.” It’s a perfect parody of the pseudo-science that Rogan traffics in.

“Real satire is hard to come by and this is the genuine article,” John Darnielle from the Mountain Goats tweeted, while comedian Robin Tran added, “Cannot get over the perfect parody of JRE that Tim Heidecker, Jeremy Levick, and Rajat Suresh did. I have no idea how none of them broke character during Rajat’s insane rant about religion.”

Now you have something to listen to the next time you try to suck your own d*ck. You can watch the entire video above, and see clips and reactions below.

Tim Hidecker's 12 hour Joe Rogan parody livestream is equal parts batshit performance art, absolutely hilarious, and pitch perfect satire pic.twitter.com/zYa9IMlvyq — The Serfs (@theserfstv) November 28, 2021

tim heidecker is a fucjin genius holy shit lol https://t.co/MEBDRhT6qJ — eve 6ix 9ice (@Eve6) November 28, 2021

“It’s through the looking glass” – @timheidecker pic.twitter.com/hZ2Q5LhowX — Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker (@OfficeHrsLive) November 25, 2021

Tim Heidecker’s the funniest dude on the planet pic.twitter.com/z4y15eVnXa — DANIEL (@dpatt0) November 28, 2021

Cannot get over @timheidecker spending 12 hours of his Thanksgiving day just to do a livestream making fun of Joe Rogan. We need to give this man an award of some kind. pic.twitter.com/4LasBkZDyn — Kaveh Taherian (@kavehtaherian) November 29, 2021

The best thing about the Tim Heidecker Joe Rogan parody livestream is despite being almost 12 hours long, you can click on any point in the video and there will be something fucking hilarious within a few minutes. — Red and Black Christmas🏴👻📽 (@elevatorcore) November 28, 2021