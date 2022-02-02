It’s been a few months since Illuminati Hotties‘ Sarah Tudzin dropped the absurdist and playful album Let Me Do One More. Now that she’s gearing up to hit the road for a lengthy tour, Tudzin offered fans a preview of her live show with the new single “Sandwich Sharer.”

Throughout the track, Tudzin sings of searching for someone to match her chaotic energy. True to the subject matter, the song teeters between slow and sparse and quick-tempoed and bombastic. Tudzin’s playful lyrical delivery is contrasted by a low, grumbling electric guitar and consistently crashing cymbals. Eventually, the song ends the way it started, with scarce instrumentals which leave room for Tudzin to conclude with wistful verses.

As Tudzin said herself, “Sandwich Sharer” was written while she was looking for someone special in her life:

“‘Sandwich Sharer’ was very much written at the precipice of unknowns – I was seeking a teammate at a time where I felt swayed by nostalgia for youth as opposed to the reality of the momentum of life. And it feels so good to be close to someone who knows you so well it’s like you finish each others’… sandwiches.”

Listen to “Sandwich Sharer” above and check out Illuminati Hotties’ expanded 2022 North American and European tour dates below.

02/08 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s %

02/09 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

02/10 — Palo Alto, CA @ Stanford

02/11 — San Francisco @ The Chapel *&

02/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell *&

02/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *&

02/14 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *&

02/16 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s *&

02/17 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *&

02/18 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *&

02/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records *&

02/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade @ Purgatory *&

02/21 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *&

02/22 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat *&

02/24 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *&

02/25 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ^&

02/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^&

02/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit ^&

02/28 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar ^&

03/02 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern ^&

03/03 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch ^&

03/04 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hal l^&

03/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo ^&

03/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ^&

03/10 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret ^&

03/11 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^&

03/12 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^&

04/25 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimplae

04/26 — Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar (Vega)

04/27 — Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen

04/28 — Oslo, NO @ Krøsset

04/30 — Hamburg, DE @ HÄKKEN

05/01 — Oberhausen, DE @ Glub Gdanska

05/02 — Luxembourg City, LU @ Rotondes

05/04 — London, UK @ Moth Club

05/05 — Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

05/06 — Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

05/07 — Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/09 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/10 — Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

05/11 — Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

05/12 — Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/13 — Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/14 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

05/15 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

05/16 — London, UK @ Moth Club

05/18 — Paris, FR @ Supersonic

05/19 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloofbar)

05/20 — Rotterdam, NL @ V11

05/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

* w/ Katy Kirby

^ w/ Pom Pom Squad

& w/ Fenne Lily

% w/ Mini Trees

Let Me Do One More is out now via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. Get it here.