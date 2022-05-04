Tim Heidecker is of course best known for helping redefine alternative comedy in the 2000s as part of Tim & Eric, alongside Eric Wareheim. In recent years, though, he’s also gained some footing in the non-comedic music world, like with his well-received 2020 album Fear Of Death. Last month, he announced he has another LP, High School, on the way, and today brings a new single, “Punch In The Gut.”

Heidecker wrote of the song on Instagram, “This one started, thinking about how warren zevon might approach a high school parking lot, high noon style showdown…. but as I worked it, i recalled an incident where a friend of mine was visiting my school and was falsely accused of stealing. He was african american and it felt like profiling to me. There’s a lot of him in the song ‘Buddy’ too. more great playing from Mac DeMarco, Drew Erickson and Eric Johnson.”

Heidecker produced the new album with DeMarco, Johnson (best-known as a member of Fruit Bats, The Shins, and Bonny Light Horseman), and Erickson (who just in 2022 has worked with Lana Del Rey, Father John Misty, and Florence And The Machine). Also involved with the project is Kurt Vile, who features on a song called “Sirens Of Titan.”

Heidecker also recently announced a hybrid tour, on which he will perform both music and comedy. Dates are currently scheduled for July and August.

Listen to “Punch In The Gut” above.

High School is out 6/24 via Spacebomb. Pre-order it here.