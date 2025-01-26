Timothée Chalamet won Bob Dylan over for his portrayal of him in A Complete Unknown. However, the actor hasn’t received the same recognition this awards season (just yet). Yesterday (January 25), Timothée Chalamet turned the “sting” of his losing streak into a light-hearted joke during his Saturday Night Live monologue.

For his seemingly A Complete Unknown final promotional appearance before the 2025 Oscars, Timothée Chalamet served as both SNL‘s host and music guest. Instead of trotting down humble road, Chalamet flatted out expressed his desire to take home a win for the biopic.

“I’m truly overjoyed,” he said. “I was literally crying in my dressing room when I found out because the entire creative team worked so incredibly hard bringing to life the brilliant artist Bob Dylan, the man whose music and career has become a guiding light to me.”

He continued: “And it’s an enormous honor going to these award shows. It’s such a great experience, but I just keep losing. Each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting.”

The show then cut to a montage of his various award show losses over the years. “But the most embarrassing part is, I’ve had this sad little speech in my pocket for about four years, that I’ve never gotten a chance to read,” he said.

A Complete Unknown has already lost out at several regional award ceremonies and the Golden Globes. Still, there are several major shows in the running to break the streak including the Academy Awards (Oscars), Screen Actors Guild Awards, and today’s (January 26) Critics’ Choice Awards.

Watch Timothée Chalamet’s monologue on Saturday Night Live above.