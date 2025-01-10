Saturday Night Live takes an annual break around the holidays, but now, the first episodes of 2025 are set to air soon.

SNL has announced the first set of hosts and musical guests for this year: Dave Chappelle and musical guest GloRilla are booked for January 18, while Timothée Chalamet is hosting the January 25 episode… and he’s going to be the musical guest, too.

Chalamet, of course, doesn’t currently have a proper music career, so presumably, he’ll be performing some Bob Dylan covers, given his role in the Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown (or maybe some cuts from the Wonka soundtrack). Whatever the case, we’re surely in for some terrific Dylan content, whether it’s from Chalamet or leading Dylan impersonator and SNL cast member James Austin Johnson.

(The real Dylan, by the way, was an SNL musical guest one time, in 1979.)

Chalamet has built up a nice SNL history over the past few years: He first hosted in 2020, then returned to host again in 2023. His 2020 episode was particularly notable for the sketch in which he and Pete Davidson played SoundCloud rappers; He later reprised the character in 2023.

Meanwhile, Chappelle previously hosted in 2016, 2020, and 2022, while the January 18 episode will be GloRilla’s SNL debut.