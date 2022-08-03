Tom DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2015. But the rumor mill regarding the group’s longtime guitarist and singer returning to Blink-182 has been picking up steam. Current guitarist Matt Skiba (also of Alkaline Trio), Blink’s bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus, and even DeLonge himself have either hinted or issued statements recently that have left fans wondering whether or not Tom DeLonge is rejoining Blink-182. So here’s what we know so far:

Is Tom DeLonge rejoining Blink-182?

Last November, Tom DeLonge told James Corden that, “I feel like I’m always talking about some kind of reunion. We always talk about playing together again and I think that that’s definitely something we’re all interested in.” This got people excited, but it wasn’t until Matt Skiba replied to a fan account on Instagram asking if he was still in the band that people started thinking that a DeLonge reunion might very well be in the works. “Your guess is as good as mine,” Skiba replied as to whether or not he is still in the band. “Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink-182. We shall see…”

Then on August 1st, DeLonge himself seemed to drop a hint on his Instagram page that he might be rejoining Blink-182. Under his bio, he now lists both Blink-182 and Angels And Airwaves as his current projects. He then posted a photo with original bandmates Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker with the caption that read simply “Blink-182.”

Finally, on the 30th anniversary of Blink-182, Hoppus issued a statement on Discord seemingly addressing rumors about Delonge rejoining the band: “There is no news to share. There is no announcement,” he began. “Today is thirty years of blink-182! If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official blink-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like ‘tune in for a major announcement…Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.’”

It looks like Mark Hoppus is playing it cool, but the energy in the room, err… the internet, seems to be indicating that Tom DeLonge could be rejoining Blink-182.

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.