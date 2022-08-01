Tom DeLonge May Have Just Hinted He’s Back In Blink-182 At Last

At the moment, there’s a lot of uncertainty when it comes to what’s going on with Blink-182. A couple weeks ago, Matt Skiba, who joined the group after Tom DeLonge’s departure in 2015, said he’s not sure if he’s even in the band right now, responding to a fan comment, “your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w @blink182. We shall see…”

Now, DeLonge has caused even more confusion with his latest social media activity, which may indicate that he’s back in the band. Over the weekend, fans noticed that DeLonge updated his Instagram bio to mention the band, reading, “I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves) and films (@tothestars.media), and at TTS I work alongside a few spies and a very important physicist.”

Notably, that update doesn’t mention Box Car Racer, DeLonge’s short-lived band with Travis Barker from the early 2000s, seemingly indicating the Instagram bio only mentions active projects of which DeLonge is a part.

DeLonge also shared a vintage photo of the Blink-182 trio over the weekend.

There’s certainly interest in a Blink-182 reunion on DeLonge’s end, as he told James Corden back in November, “It’s so funny: Blink, it’s like, we’re there and then we’re gone and then we’re there and then we’re gone. I feel like I’m always talking about some kind of reunion. We always talk about playing together again and I think that that’s definitely something we’re all interested in. Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody’s priorities is really all that’s needed, and getting Mark [Hoppus] healthy again, getting him strong again. But yeah, I’m down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out.”

