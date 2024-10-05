Even after cancelling several show dates, Blink-182’s time on the road isn’t over just yet. So, according to reporters Travis Barker is looking to tighten the security around his home.

In a report published by TMZ, the outlet claimed Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have submitted a request to have police patrols around their marital property increased with the local precinct.

Although a source claims the reality TV couple isn’t worried about any current threats, past frightening encounters with trespassers has Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian exploring every preventable measure open to them. The pair share three homes all of which are in the state of California (a beachfront property in Carpinteria purchased by the couple in 2022, Kardashian’s home prior to the marriage, as well as Barker’s both in Calabasas).

With multiple properties in Southern California, it is believed that the need for additional police presence applies solely to their main family home, Barker’s 7,196-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion. Barker and Kardashian’s blended family includes Barker’s daughter Alabama, son Brandon, Kardashian’s sons Mason & Reign, and daughter Penelope, in addition to their nearly 1-year-old together.

A law enforcement insider explained that while the request might seem farfetched to the public, any request can make the same to their jurisdictional police department and should resources be available they would try their best to accommodate it.