Last weekend, Blink-182 announced in a since-expired social media posts that their headlining reunion tour stops in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin would be postponed because iconic drummer Travis Barker “had to return home to the States” to tend to an unspecified “urgent family matter.” On Wednesday afternoon, September 6, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Barker’s wife since May 2022, specified what happened.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram photo of Barker holding her hand. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She continued, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kardashian Barker revealed her pregnancy to Barker during a mid-June Blink-182 show in Los Angeles. The couple has been over the moon since then, sharing their clever, drum-centric baby sex reveal and teasing what their future son’s name might be.

This will be their first child together. Barker shares Atiana, Landon, and Alabama with his ex, Shanna Moakler. Kardashian previously welcomed Mason, Penelope, and Reign with her on-and-off-again ex, Scott Disick.

According to Blink-182’s official website, the next tour stop is scheduled for Friday, September 8, in Antwerp, Belgium. The band will venture to Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Peru in early 2024, as the Latin America dates were postponed earlier this year after Barker suffered a “freak accident” that led to finger surgery.

(Via Billboard)

