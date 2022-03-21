Last year, composer Danny Elfman teamed up with Nine Inch Nails frontman and the powerhouse of a producer Trent Reznor, who has also been working with Halsey and Health recently. Elfman was churning out remixes of tracks from his recent album Big Mess, so he recruited Xiu Xiu, Zach Hill of Death Grips, and, of course, Reznor for the song “True.”

Today, Elfman is back with another remix with Reznor, this time of the bombastic track “Native Intelligence.” The song is four and a half minutes of pure sensory overload, with layers of culminating, chaotic sounds and disturbingly tactile lyrics: “Taking a bath in cyanide, taking a bath.”

The remix comes from a new collector’s edition box set of Big Mess, which features unreleased collaborations with artists such as Rebekah Del Rio, Fever333, and Blixa Bargeld. It also has a 20-page lyric booklet, an art print signed by Elfman, and a “life-sized light up model of Danny’s peculiar hand.” It’s limited to 1,500 copies. More details can be found here.

Just last month, Nine Inch Nails announced their first tour since late 2018. Their run begins in Raleigh, North Carolina and ends in Cleveland, Ohio, starting next month.

Listen to this newer, crazier version of “Native Intelligence” above.