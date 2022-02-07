trent-reznor-nine-inch-nails-getty-full.jpg
Nine Inch Nails Announce Their First US Tour In Nearly Four Years

Foe the first time since late 2018, Nine Inch Nails are heading out on a headlining tour through the US. Last year, the band had to cancel their tour dates due to of COVID-19 concerns. “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music,” the band said back then. “However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.”

But now, the wait is over, as the Trent Reznor-led Nine Inch Nails will begin their tour on April 28th at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina. The tour dates include a two night run at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre, festival dates at Shaky Knees Fest in Atlanta, Primavera Sound in Los Angeles, and a tour ending performance in Cleveland in September with support from fellow industrial rock powerhouses Ministry and Nitzer Ebb.

The pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 8th and public on-sale is this Friday, February 11th, both at NIN.com. Check out the full tour dates below.

04/28 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/01 — Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater
09/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/07 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
09/09 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/11 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
09/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater
09/16-18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
09/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

* with special guests Ministry & Nitzer Ebb

