Last year, the band hit the road for the Everything Or Nothing At All Tour . Due to overwhelming success, Foo Fighters extended the run into 2024. So, if you snagged yourself a ticket, what should expect?

In life only two things are certain — death and taxes. However, there is something else that you can almost always bet your bottom dollar on, a Foo Fighters tour.

What Time Is Foo Fighters On Stage For The ‘Everything Or Nothing At All Tour?’

According to attendees submitted data on Setlist.fm, Foo Fighters tend to take the stage two and a half hours after doors to the venue have opened. For example, on May 1 in Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion began letting ticketholders into at 5:30 p.m. By 8:30 p.m., the band had kicked off the opening song to their setlist.

Now, the length of their set fluctuates from show to show. For more lively crowds, their encore can run between one and three songs. So, to play it safe be prepared for a roughly two hour and forty five minute performance.

Foo Fighters Tour 2024: Everything Or Nothing At All Tour

05/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

05/09 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/11 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville (festival appearance)

06/13 — Manchester, England @ Emirates Old Trafford !/

06/15 — Manchester, England @ Emirates Old Trafford %~

06/17 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park %

06/22 — London, England @ London Stadium %@

06/25 — Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium !\

06/27 — Birmingham, England @ Villa Park %@

07/17 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field &+

07/19 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field £=

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park £=

07/23 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium £=

07/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark &+

07/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field &!

08/03 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High &+

08/07 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park £$

08/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium £=

08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium &$

08/16 — Portland, OR @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium &$

08/18 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park &$

* with The Breeders

! with Wet Leg

% with Courtney Barnett

# with The Chats

{ with Teenage Joans

[ with Body/Type

@ with Hot Milk

} with Dick Move

? with Teenage Jesus And The Jean Teasers

/ with Loose Articles

~ with Chroma

with Shame

\ with Himalayas

& with Pretenders

+ with Mammoth WVH

! with L7

£ with The Hives

= with Amyl And The Sniffers

$ with Alex G