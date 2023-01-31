When Will Tickets For Yves Tumor’s 2023 Tour Go On Sale?

If fans thought Yves Tumor’s 2022 tour for their surprise EP The Asymptotical World was epic, then Tumor’s upcoming tour for their forthcoming album Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) could only be described as otherworldly.

Launching at Coachella, the To Spite Or Not To Spite Tour will feature a mix of performance types, including festival appearances. The tour will feature not only stops in the United States but in the United Kingdom and Europe as well. With support from musical acts Nation, Pretty Sick, Izzy Spears, Frost Children, Nation, and Evanora Unlimited, the shows are sure to be a highly sought-after live experience. Tickets will go on sale beginning on February 3 at 10 am local time. To purchase tickets for any of the dates listed below, click here.

Here’s the full tour schedule.

04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/25 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^$

04/27 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^$

04/28 — Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest $

04/29 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory ^$

05/01 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater ^$

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^$

05/04 — Washington, D.C. @ Echostage *$

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *$

05/06 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *$

05/07 — Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus *$

05/09 — Toronto, Ontario @ History %$

05/10 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic %$

05/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera %$

05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave %$

05/15 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %$

05/17 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House $

05/18 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theatre #$

05/20 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #$

05/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #$

05/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #$

06/02 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/04 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

06/07 — Madrid, Spain @ Shoko

06/09 — Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/10 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

11/07 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy !

11/09 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja !

11/11 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan !

11/12 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega !

11/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso !

11/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys !

11/21 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre !

11/24 — Manchester, England @ New Century Hall !

11/26 — Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow !

11/27 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia !

! with Nation

$ with Pretty Sick

^ with Izzy Spears

* with Frost Children

% with Nation

# with Evanora Unlimited

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp Records. To pre-save, click here.