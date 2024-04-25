Tomorrow (April 26), St. Vincent will share her seventh studio album, All Born Screaming through Total Pleasure Records. Set to be one of her more sonically ambitious albums to date, All Born Screaming features contributions from Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa, and David Ralicke.

In the past, St. Vincent has worked with the likes of John Congleton and prolific producer Jack Antonoff. But All Born Screaming sounds like nothing she’s ever done before.

Ahead of the album, St. Vincent has shared the singles “Broken Man,” “Flea,” and “Big Time Nothing.”

Given the amount of creativity she’s put toward this album, fans cannot wait to give this one a spin upon its release.