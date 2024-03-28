St. Vincent unveiled her new North American run of shows for this year, on the All Born Screaming Tour. The tour’s title comes shortly after the reveal of her next album, the first one that she’s self-produced.

Kicking off in May in California, St. Vincent will be joined by Momma, Spoon, Eartheater, Yves Tumor, and Dorian Electra along select tour stops.

Citi cardholders will be able to participate in a pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time. From there, the Live Nation pre-sale will open on Wednesday, April 3. Tickets will then be available for the general public on Friday, April 5 at the same time. Additional information can be found on her website.

Continue scrolling to view the complete list of tour dates.