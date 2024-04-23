Since late February, St. Vincent has been rolling out her seventh album, All Born Screaming. She has been absolutely hitting with the pre-release singles and with the album dropping this Friday, April 26, there’s not much time for more of those.

A new one did arrive today (April 23), though: “Big Time Nothing.” The tune is carried by a killer electronic bass line, creating a heavy groove for some funky and alt-rock influence to lay atop. A press release notes the song “expands on the incendiary sonic palette of side one of the new album,” indicating that we’re in for a diverse album when it drops in a few days.

St. Vincent previously said of the album, “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone — to find out what your heart is really saying. It sounds real because it is real.”

It’s not just St. Vincent on the album, as she also worked on the project with folks like Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl and Josh Freese, Stella Mogzawa of Warpaint, Cate Le Bon (who appears on the title track and is the project’s only credited feature), Rachel Eckroth, Mark Guiliana, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, and David Ralicke.

Listen to “Big Time Nothing” above.

All Born Screaming is out 4/26 via Total Pleasure Records/Virgin Music Group. Find more information here.