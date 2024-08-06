If the Olympics were smart, they would get history-making opening ceremony performers Gojira back for the 2024 closing ceremony in Paris, possibly in a duet with Celine Dion . But instead, they’re going for the next best option.

Who Is Performing During The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

French newspaper Le Parisien reports that Phoenix and Air “will play Sunday evening as part of this ceremony” as a way to “embody international French music with electronic accents.”

Phoenix formed in the 1990s in Versailles and found breakthrough success with their 2009 album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, featuring hit singles “1901” and “Lisztomania,” while Air is touring behind the 25th anniversary of their monumental debut album, Moon Safari. The bands recently played together at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, with Phoenix frontman (and What We Do In The Shadows guest star) Thomas Mars joining Air to perform “Playground Love” from The Virgin Suicides soundtrack.

The closing ceremony at the 2024 Olympics will also feature an “epic stunt” from famously not-French actor Tom Cruise involving skydiving, the official Olympic flag, and proverbially (and literally?) passing the torch to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He’ll create an appropriate atmosphere.

The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony will broadcast on NBC and stream on Peacock on Sunday, August 11, at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).