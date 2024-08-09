In July, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics had some firepower, featuring performances from Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, and Gojira. Now, the event is nearing its end, as the Olympics are set to wrap up this Sunday, August 11.

There’s going to be a closing ceremony, too, and now we’re starting to get word about which musicians will be involved in that spectacle.

A new report from Variety that cites “multiple sources” indicates that Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform. The performances will reportedly take place in Los Angeles (the host of the 2028 Olympics) and will be a combination of live and pre-taped performances.

Meanwhile, People also reports that HER will participate as well, by singing the United States National Anthem. Her performance will take place in Paris, live from Stade de France.

This follows reports that French bands Phoenix and Air would also perform during the closing ceremony, and there will apparently also be a large-scale stunt from Tom Cruise. Variety has since confirmed the reports of Phoenix and Air’s performances.

The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony is set to broadcast on NBC, and stream on Peacock, on August 11 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).