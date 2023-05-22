Who Is The New Foo Fighters Drummer? Meet Josh Freese

At the end of 2022, Foo Fighters shared a message in which they noted that after the death of Taylor Hawkins, the group was “going to be a very different band going forward.” This led to a bunch of speculation about who the group’s new drummer should be, and now we know that touring with the band will be Josh Freese. He’s not exactly a household name, but who is he?

Well, it’s worth noting that after the aforementioned 2022 message, when Foo fans started discussing who should be the band’s next drummer, Freese’s name was among the most mentioned. One commenter at the time called him “the ultimate rock session drummer,” and indeed, he’s performed with artists like Devo, The Vandals, Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Puddle Of Mudd, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Sublime With Rome, Paramore, and Sting, among many others. On top of that, he also played with Foo Fighters during their Hawkins tribute concerts in 2022.

Freese was officially revealed as the new Foo Fighters touring drummer during the band’s Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts livestream, but there were indications that Freese was the pick before that. As Variety noted, Freese recently pulled out of performance obligations with The Offspring and Danny Elfman.

