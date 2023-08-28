Zach Bryan, fresh off the release of a new self-titled album, is currently on his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour. (Uproxx’s Philip Cosores saw a recent show and thought it was pretty amazing.) If you’re unable to catch this trek, though, Bryan has a new one on the way starting in 2024.

Bryan announced The Quittin Time Tour today (August 28), and it’s a lengthy run that stretches from March to December, with some weeks and months taken off during that time.

Registration for the The Quittin Time Tour is open now. https://t.co/yNDL03dArj Presale will start on September 6th @ 10am local time and go through September 7th @ 10pm local. Public on sale starts September 8th at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/f5QA8aG3l1 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) August 28, 2023

Furthermore, he’ll be joined on various dates by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, The Middle East, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner. Also worth noting is that given the tour’s lack of dates during next year’s Coachella (which runs from April 12 to 21), perhaps a Bryan performance at the festival is in the cards.

As for tickets, pre-sale begins next week on September 6, while general on-sale starts on the 8th. Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now, here.

Check out the list of dates below.

03/06/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

03/07/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

03/09/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

03/10/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *^

03/12/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *^

03/14/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

03/15/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

03/17/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

03/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

03/20/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

03/22/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

03/25/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^

03/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

03/28/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

04/26/2024 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *^

04/29/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *^

05/02/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *^

05/05/2024 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

05/06/2024 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

05/09/2024 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

05/13/2024 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

05/14/2024 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

05/17/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

05/18/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

06/07/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

06/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

06/15/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High #^

06/22/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

06/26/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium +^

07/30/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center @^

07/31/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center @^

08/03/2024 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum @^

08/04/2024 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum @^

08/07/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field %^

08/10/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

08/14/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +^

08/17/2024 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium +^

08/20/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center @^

08/24/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium %^

08/25/2024 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center @^

11/17/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^

11/18/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^

11/20/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @^

11/22/2024 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^

11/23/2024 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^

11/26/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^

11/27/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^

11/29/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center @^

12/03/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^

12/04/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^

12/06/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^

12/07/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^

12/13/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^

12/14/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^

* with The Middle East

+ with Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

% with Turnpike Troubadours

! with Sheryl Crow

# with Sierra Ferrell

@ with Matt Maeson

^ with Levi Turner

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.