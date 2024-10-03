15 New Rye Whiskeys To Taste ASAP, Ranked

Finish: The finish continues this whiskey’s balanced and solid trend without rocking the boat. It has a fairly succinct finish that ends with a sweet melange of mint, caramel, and orange zest. Bottom Line: While we’ll be sad to see Bulleit’s 12-Year Rye go (buy it while you still can), knowing that they’ve got this reliable, delicious 10-year version stocking shelves as an evergreen SKU definitely softens the blow. This isn’t just leftover juice; it’s a wholly new product that scratches a similar itch at an even lower price. 14. Knob Creek 10-Year Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Knob Creek has been putting out stellar rye for a long time, but their brand new 10-year-old expression was released in early June and is now the oldest age-stated rye in the Knob Creek lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Knob Creek 10-Year Rye is oaky with an intriguing note of petrichor to go along with dark chocolate and a Brazil nut meatiness. Palate: Pecans and nutmeg are the standout flavors on the palate of this pour, with a bit of wheat toast and honey bolstering this fine-tuned and expertly balanced whiskey. The robust mouthfeel defies its modest proof and serves as a fat red cherry on top. Finish: More honey and wheat toast define the back end of this pour, while a touch of barrel char contributes to the outstanding finish as well. Bottom Line: Knob Creek’s regular 7-year rye is not exactly my jam, but that’s not because it’s flawed. It’s just okay. It’s ironic then that adding some oakiness is just what it needed to turn the dial from ehh to eleven. This is sure to be a new standard for a lot of rye enthusiasts, and it should be. 13. Redwood Empire Van Duzen Rye Whiskey

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Redwood Empire out of California has been quietly producing some phenomenal whiskeys that the rest of the country has been all too slow to pick up on. Here at UPROXX, we’re happy to sound the alarm because Batch 001 of this fantastic rye, made from a mash bill of 67% rye, 31% malted barley, and 2% wheat, is sure to convert some new fans for the brand. This small lot expression is blended from 45 barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Pine, Manuka honey, and mint tea form a delicious trifecta on the nose, which then leads the way to cedar, tobacco leaf, and black pepper aromas. Palate: Honey and black pepper hit the palate at first, with the cedar and faint mint following closely behind as black tea curtails the sweetness at mid-palate. The texture is impressive and allows a second wave of sweetness in the form of confectioner’s sugar to kick in before the ample finish. Finish: The finish is medium length, with honeysuckle and nougat taking shape, along with a little bit of orange blossom and oak. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire Van Duzen Rye has a funny name, but its instantly familiar medley of well-developed flavors is indicative of the fact that the folks behind this brand are dead serious about crafting high-quality whiskey. That small percentage of wheat in its mash bill likely contributes to its creamy mouthfeel, while that atypical but entirely welcome high-barley content keeps things interesting. 12. Elijah Craig Toasted Rye Whiskey ABV: 47%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig’s latest line extension, building on the success of their well-received Toasted Bourbon, is a Toasted Rye bottled at the brand’s classic 94-proof point. They claim this one is “twice barreled for flavor,” so let’s see how it shakes out… Tasting Notes: Nose: Browned marshmallow, cream soda, and cinnamon make quite an impression on the nose before milk chocolate, thyme, and a touch of menthol rise in prominence. It’s a delightful medley that makes you anxious to explore your first sip.

Palate: Vanilla and cinnamon are the first prominent notes on the palate, with mint and black pepper baking spice infusing each sip with a touch of prickliness. The mouthfeel isn’t particularly remarkable, but it’s broad enough to allow the flavors to blossom over every stretch of your palate. Finish: Honeyed mint and white pepper help extend each sip’s medium length, along with a touch of vanilla custard. Bottom Line: This toasted rye forgoes complexity and delivers a lip-smacking, straightforward whiskey worth subbing out dessert for. The marshmallow tones are vibrant, the mint is vivacious, and all told, this bottle is just a straight-up victory for the Elijah Craig brand. Given the choice between this one and the lineup’s standard rye, this is the one you should reach for. 11. Sentinel Of The Desert Straight Rye Whiskey Finished In Del Bac Mesquited Casks (Batch 3) ABV: 46%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Aged for no less than two years, this lively expression from Whiskey Del Bac leans directly into the beauty of youthful rye whiskey flavor. Distilled and aged in Indiana, what makes this one unique is the fact it’s finished in Del Bac “Mesquited” casks, matured for an additional summer in the Sonoran desert heat, and then filtered across mesquite charcoal from the brand’s “mesquited” malted process — a southwest twist on the Lincoln County Process. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aromas of honey, cornbread, and mint all accent the air above the glass once this whiskey is poured, along with a slight dill note and confectioner sugar. Palate: Some faint mesquite notes with cayenne and honey hit the tip of the tongue before the flavor of corn pudding comes crashing in. The mouthfeel is held together well, maintaining a spry feel across the palate without ever giving the impression of thinness. This rye has some surprisingly persistent staying power, given the proof, and a solid mouthfeel with well-balanced flavors that favor the sweet while giving plenty of space for the barbecue baking spices.

Finish: The finish features white pepper and sugar with slight grassiness and clove flavors that pop up before the liquid gently recedes off the tongue. Bottom Line: Scotch snobs have taught the world that big age statements are indicative of quality, but American whiskey aficionados are leading the charge on unlearning that specious sentiment. Rye whiskey can take on a ton of spritely, stupendous flavors at just two years of age and Sentinel Straight Rye is an excellent example of that fact. 10. World Whiskey Society 12-Year Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Awamori Cask ABV: 48%

Average Price: $170 The Whiskey: World Whiskey Society has no shortage of incredibly unique bottle shapes and package designs across its portfolio of equally atypical whiskey offerings. One look at this gargoyled bottle on the shelf and you’d be forgiven for taking it as a sign that they spent more on packaging than the product inside, but two factors can allay those concerns: it’s aged for 12 years, thus significantly mature, and finished in exotic Japanese Awamori casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Peaches, pie crust, and cinnamon bark make the initial impression on the nose of this whiskey, with some green apple, custard, and clove joining the party soon after. Palate: Peach rings, mint leaves, and honey-drizzled baklava begin to coat your palate with rich flavor while some nice nutmeg, oak, and almond notes begin draping themselves around the edge of the tongue. Add to that grouping some faint cinnamon and golden raisins, all contained in a taught, medium-bodied texture. Finish: The finish is medium-length, with the flavor of peaches, oak, and nutmeg standing out most prominently, while a touch of grilled green tomatoes intrigues you into extended consideration. Bottom Line: Given its unusual packaging and seldom utilized finishing casks, this expression will surely pique your curiosity, and for those who dare to be different, your interest will be rewarded. This off-the-beaten-path rye leads directly to flavor town; in fact, as a nod to its hefty topper, I’d even say it’s frighteningly tasty. 9. Raconteur Rye

ABV: 61.36%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: Raconteur Rye’s second batch, nicknamed “Brazen,” represents a subtle evolution of this ascendant brand. At a slightly higher proof with “dialed up” flavors, this 7-year-old rye was finished in Mizunara casks that previously held 17-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dates and Fig Newton aromas mesh at first with some cracked black pepper and pie crust combined with cream soda and strawberry saltwater taffy at the center of it all. This whiskey has a really fun nose that’s lively and inviting. Palate: It’s a lot more viscous than I expected from the nose, with great oiliness and a surprising bit of chocolate milk to go with the flavor of dates and red grapes. Fresh mint, mellow black pepper, and oregano kick in at midpalate and undulate across the palate, climbing up the roof of the mouth. Finish: The finish has a touch of leather, more grape, and some gentle oak for balance. It has a medium length aided by the viscous texture, which grants it a supple staying power while the black pepper spice slowly recedes. Bottom Line: The bevy of flavors in this bottle might initially give you pause, as it takes a second for all of those tightly wound layers to unfurl, but with some time spent in the glass, this rye only gets better and better. Your only trouble will be maintaining the will to let it sit and improve because even the first sip of Raconteur Rye is sure to draw you in quickly. 8. Blackwood Toasted Rye Whiskey (Batch 3) ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: We’re probably all familiar with the famous 95% rye and 5% malted barley grain recipe that a score of whiskey brands are using these days, but Blackwood Distilling Co. kicks things up a notch by taking that insanely popular mash bill and finishing it with their signature toasting process, utilized for both their rye and bourbon whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mint chocolate and marshmallow come through big time on the aroma notes, giving this whiskey the scent of a mint s’more with a slight mineral note and barrel char plus vanilla rounding things out.

Palate: Heavy mouthfeel with lavender candy and caramel joining the marshmallow and rye spice as chalky, dark chocolate and mocha flavors ring around the edges of the tongue, slowly diffusing and leaving cayenne and black pepper in their wake. Finish: The finish on Blackwood Toasted rye is remarkably lengthy and resplendent with caramel, rye, and nutmeg, giving it a slightly spicy send-off that you’ll definitely want to savor. Bottom Line: By delivering bold flavor in spades, Blackwood Toasted Rye offers an incredibly smooth and well-rounded barrel-strength blend that will appeal to drinkers of all types. This whiskey is a fantastic example of the heights rye can reach when toasted casks are utilized to elevate, rather than obfuscate, the flavor of the underlying liquid. 7. Ol’ New Riff Rye Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Ol’ New Riff is a bit of an oxymoron and doubly so because this “Ol’” expression is the newest release in New Riff’s lineup. With a grain recipe of 65% balboa rye, 30% heirloom corn, and 15% two-row malted barley, this intriguing expression has only been on the market since mid-May 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: Admire the air out of this glass as the aroma of candied walnuts and paprika combine with leather, Red Vines, and figs. Then, go in for a second whiff as vanilla and clove appear out of nowhere. Palate: More ripe figs can be found on the palate, along with an abundance of delicious nutmeg and root beer notes. Plumbing the substantive mouthfeel reveals further flavors like coffee bean and hazelnut spread.

Finish: The finish is where the hazelnut shines, along with a bit of barrel char and cinnamon. It’s also surprisingly long-lasting, and I hate to say that when tasted blind, it did have something of a “dusty” quality, making it seem “Old.” Bottom Line: The name of this whiskey is a bit tongue-in-cheek, but your tongue and cheeks will absolutely adore the liquid itself after one sip. New Riff has mastered Bottled in Bond whiskey and the sweet mash process, especially with their rye expressions. This is the finest example of their mastery yet. 6. New England Barrel Company Single Barrel Cask Strength Rye Whiskey Selected For Liquor Junction ABV: 65.5%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: New England Barrel Company is one of the biggest brands in the region, and their superb, sourced stock of whiskey has been turning a lot of heads this year. This exclusive single-barrel expression, hand-selected for Liquor Junction and yielding only 132 bottles, sold like hotcakes and comprises the brand’s oldest sourced rye casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dense caramel and chocolate wafer aromas come tumbling over the glass’s edge, with honeyed mint tea and graham crackers competing with cinnamon bark and flan for your full attention. Palate: The flavor of chocolate wafers, cinnamon bark, and some fresh sprinkles of nutmeg wash over the palate at first. There’s some mocha and oak at midpalate with potting soil and mint sprouting towards the back of the mouth. The liquid has a nice, viscous, mouth-coating texture, and it drinks well below the proof Finish: Menthol and barrel char flavors combine with lady fingers and black pepper on the lengthy finish, which lingers courtesy of the proof, which is felt primarily at the midpalate and roof of the mouth. Bottom Line: The world of rye whiskey covers so much ground, from light and bright whiskeys to floral, grassy ones and even lush, dark pours. This single-barrel selected for Liquor Junction is the last of the bunch, offering a dense, decadent whiskey that truly plumbs depths of flavor that you can only get from well-aged rye. This is exactly the sort of pour that makes you appreciate the return of autumn because it’s loaded with fall spices and will warm you up fast when the weather turns. 5. Premier Drams Rye

ABV: 51%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams was sprung from several great American whiskey minds, with Jack Rose’s proprietor Bill Thomas among them. These outstanding ryes come from several sources, all aged at the historic Castle & Key Distillery, formerly the home of Old Taylor. This particular single-barrel was selected for Allview Liquors in Maryland and bottled at 102 proof, which is atypically low for a cask strength expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is remarkably rich with honeysuckle, green apple, and mint. Each aroma note is distinct and well-developed, making this rye whiskey a pleasure to raise to your nose repeatedly, as the aromas’ limited extent is an afterthought given the heights they reach. Palate: Once on the palate, the same rings true for this whiskey’s flavor wheel, which is limited mainly to honey, mint tea, green apples, black pepper, and oak. It’s a classic combination done well that makes this whiskey so impressive, as none of the notes bleed over into each other, taking turns finding different regions of your tongue to detonate with flavor. The mouthfeel is supple and spry, coating your tongue with ease while encouraging chewing so you can plumb greater depths of richness. Finish: The finish is short-to-medium, but thanks to its viscous texture, it doesn’t feel like the party is cut short because it’s so packed with flavor before the finish even occurs. Bottom Line: The beauty of Premier Drams isn’t that they deliver well-aged American whiskeys at cask strength, what brand doesn’t do that these days? The beauty lies in the brand’s twin virtues of careful cask curation and atypical maturation, which results in much lower proofs, delivering an incredible amount of flavor at exceptionally approachable ABVs. This style of American whiskey was once all the rage, and if the quality offered by Premier Drams is any indication, it’s sure to become en-vogue again very soon. 4. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Rye (2024) ABV: 61.6%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s brand-new Grain To Glass lineup features three whiskeys intended to highlight the carefully grown grains (Beck’s 6158 corn) they sourced from hand-selected local farming partners. For the lineup’s lone rye offering, they bottled a whiskey that utilizes a different grain source and mash bill from their other standout expressions like Parker’s Heritage 10-Year Rye and Pikesville Rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: Tobacco leaf, almond, mint sprigs, and oak all take turns rising and falling on the nose for a dense, impressive melange that makes you want to sit with your glass for extended consideration.

Palate: The heavy mouthfeel brings milk chocolate, tobacco leaf, oak, and smoked mint across the palate on the first sip. The layers of flavor go deeper on the second sip, with cayenne, caramel, and cinnamon dancing on the center of the palate, while the influence of ethanol causes the periphery of the tongue to pulsate with delight. Finish: The finish is long-lasting, drying the palate out a bit while black tea, oak, freshly cracked black pepper, and mint linger at the back of the tongue. Bottom Line: Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass series hit the mark across the entire lineup, but the rye is easily the star of the show. They’ve delivered a bottle of rye that can go toe-to-toe with the best of them by switching up their grain source and tinkering with the mash bill to optimize it. 3. E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 63%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye has long been teased, hitting the TTB website a few years back, but it’s finally ready for market in 2024. Aged at Buffalo Trace Distillery, this brand-new release marks the second rye expression in the E.H. Taylor lineup, joining E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye, which is Bottled in Bond. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of thick honeycomb, sweet peas, restrained mint, and chocolate truffle dust accent the air around the glass after pouring this dense whiskey. The proof seems tame and allows you to dip your nose into the glass and truly explore each layer of flavor, with some gooey caramel, peanut brittle, and charred red pepper also making an appearance. Palate: The texture is immediately dense on the palate. This robust rye whiskey brings plenty of Manuka honey, rich chocolate truffle dust, and freshly picked mint rolling over the tongue in a viscous wave. On the second sip, the proof becomes more evident as the flavor of charred red pepper and vanilla ice cream’s sweetness fuse with a touch of cayenne and white pepper.

Finish: The finish is remarkably lengthy and mouth-warming as the liquid penetrates every corner of your palate and gives your upper chest a gentle hug full of clove, mint, and peanut brittle. Bottom Line: Expectations were high for E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye as a brand-new cask-strength bottling from one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s most well-regarded whiskey lineups. Those expectations have been exceeded. Despite its significant proof, this rye whiskey couples an impressive approachability with a remarkable depth of flavor that will leave you sucking your tongue and parsing additional layers long after your last sip. It’s stunning to think that this is just the first release in what will surely be a highly sought-after line extension from America’s oldest continuously operating distillery. 2. Frank August Case Study: 03 Winter Cover Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.125%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: For their newest Case Study release, Frank August created nine unique batches, each consisting of three selected barrels of straight rye whiskey, and blended them optimally. Notably, this is the first straight rye whiskey in the Case Study series, which has previously highlighted the impressive rising brand’s bourbon blending prowess. Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredible apple orchard aromas that immediately transport you to a farm in the fall leap out of the glass. There’s some faint cinnamon bark and sage, along with some more distinct honey and muted orange blossom notes that make this whiskey an absolute delight to swirl in your glass and enjoy. Palate: On the palate, there’s a ton of vanilla ice cream and clove flavor before the apple and cinnamon notes begin to trickle in. It’s incredibly creamy with crème brûlée enticing the taste buds while gentle oak streaks up the middle of the tongue and floats to the edge of the palate. Finish: Black pepper, oak, and burnt sugar find the finish along with some salted caramel sablés Bottom Line: This incredibly creamy and well-rounded rye will shock people more accustomed to grassy, peppery takes on the category, but rather than being an imitation bourbon, this one really carves its own lane and leans into the lush apple orchard flavors that will make it a hit all autumn long. With Case Study: 03 representing the brand’s most ambitious foray into the rye category, they’ve earned a ton of respect for their craft and boldly made it known that they’re not just here to stay but that they’ve got next. 1. Brook Hill Rye “Greenprint”