Craving some sun and sand but also a vibrant city escape all in one? Your first thought might not be Jacksonville, Florida — but it is the perfect combination for the traveler who wants it all. Offering a unique blend of urban energy, breathtaking natural beauty, and Southern hospitality, this vibrant coastal gem boasts pristine beaches for relaxation, historical sites waiting to be explored, and a thriving arts and culture scene to immerse yourself in. And with Miami Beach turning away spring breakers, now is the perfect time to try a different Florida beach scene. I visited Jacksonville solo recently on a long weekend and was utterly charmed and often surprised by the laid-back, welcoming, eclectic city. Spreading over 874 square miles – the largest city by land area in the contiguous US – Jacksonville is also the most populous city in the state, with just under a million residents. Just a short drive from the thriving city center and you’re in the coastal beaches area where surfing, fishing, watersports, and laid-back living are the vibe. Here, you truly get the best of both worlds. Here are my recommendations on where to sleep, eat, drink, explore – and surf – on your next visit. WHERE TO SLEEP: Springhill Suites Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront Something I appreciated about Jacksonville Beach – just 17 miles outside of downtown – is that it’s not all high rises and exclusive luxury properties. While I love a luxury hotel, the more laid-back charm (you’ll notice that descriptor keeps coming up) that I found beachside here was refreshing. I stayed at the Springhill Suites Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront, which opened less than a year ago and feels much more like a boutique establishment than you’d expect from a well-known chain. The rooms are clean and spacious, with balconies – many overlooking the water and Jacksonville Beach Pier – situated around a courtyard with a heated pool and lounge areas adjacent to the on-site restaurant and bar: Sandbar Jax Bch. The location was perfect for watching the sunrise or sunset either from my balcony or the short walk to the pier – also a popular surf spot. The hotel offers free breakfast, valet, a gym, and incredibly friendly staff. This new hotel on the beach is the clear choice for visitors. Rooms start at $215 and can climb to over $500 on busy weekends. WHERE TO EAT: Refinery Jax Beach

Refinery Jacksonville Beach, just a short walk down the coast from my hotel, has a wide range of dining options. From the more casual outdoor Ocean Bar, food and drink at First Street Pub, live music and cocktails at the Lounge, or refined dining in the elegant oceanfront dining room, there is something for everyone. I visited for dinner in the dining room, where I started with a Blueberry Lemonade Mule and a Lobster Corn Dog (def recommend) followed by a Torn Burrata Salad – all while I soaked in the panoramic vista of the ocean steps away. Apps start around $12, and entrees at $29. Palms Fish Camp You can’t leave Jacksonville without indulging in a local classic: Mayport Shrimp. Not actually a “type” of shrimp, but rather a designation for shrimp caught in the Mayport area of Northeast Florida, where the St. Johns River meets the Atlantic Ocean. Known for their freshness and sweetness, they can be prepared in many ways, and you’ll want to try at least one. But… probably all. I visited Palms Fish Camp, an easygoing restaurant right on the St. Johns River, and Clapboard Creek for my fix. The atmosphere is just what you want in a local southern Fish Camp, with great service, fresh local seafood, and refreshing drinks. I obviously recommend the Mayport Shrimp – I opted for fried. Prices are very reasonable, with entrees starting at $18. Mavi Waterfront Bar & Grill Stop at Mavi Waterfront Bar & Grill in Jacksonville Beach for casual waterfront dining. Located in Beach Marine, I enjoyed the large outdoor space that was vibrant and busy, even during the odd early dinner hour I decided to visit. The menu is fresh and extensive, with fresh fish, seafood, bar bites, sandwiches and salads. I opted for a classic fish and chips entree with a cold glass of rosé in the sun, which was satisfying and fresh. Starters here begin at $10, and entrees are around $20. Oaxaca Club

Oaxaca Club in Jacksonville Beach, a contemporary Mexican restaurant, was just a short walk from my hotel. Inspired by the Oaxacan cuisine of the Mexican state of Oaxaca, the sleek restaurant is known for its flavorful moles, fresh herbs, quesillo cheese, and mezcal. Of course, I opted for a Mezcal Margarita and a short rib entree during my visit and was impressed with both. The vibe here is eclectic and moody, a great contrast to the beach just outside. The service was impeccable, and I only wish I had time to visit for another meal. Small plates at dinner range from $7-$14, appetizers start at $10 and entrees at $20. WHERE TO DRINK: Ink Factory Brewing Make sure to stop by Ink Factory Brewing during your next trip to Jacksonville Beach, no matter what time of day. The brewery is also a coffee shop – where I enjoyed a very tasty iced lavender honey latte. The inviting, creative, and eclectic atmosphere feels very local and beachy, with many places to kick back with a brew or a… different kind of brew. Sago Coffee Sago Coffee is a great choice if you’re looking for a modern yet inviting coffee shop to get some work done (not something I would ever do on vacation, but to each their own) or connect with friends. Just blocks from the water in Jacksonville Beach, the clean atmosphere is light, bright, and spacious, and the selection of drinks, pastries, and light bites is great. Manifest Distilling Manifest Distilling, located in the heart of Jacksonville’s Sports District, is Downtown’s only full-scale distillery. Their certified organic facility, which produces various vodka, gin, whiskey, coffee liqueurs, and fernet, uses non-GMO grains in its distillation process, ensuring quality and responsible sourcing. I loved visiting the tasting room and enjoying a craft cocktail in the inviting and stylish atmosphere. Next time, I’ll opt for a distillery tour. WHERE TO SURF: “The Beaches” The beach communities outside downtown Jacksonville, collectively known as “The Beaches,” are a short drive but — as you can imagine — have a decidedly different vibe from the city. The main beaches are Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Mayport Beach, and Atlantic Beach—all public, pet-friendly, and perfect for watersports. I spent most of my time on Jacksonville Beach, where surfing is most prevalent at the Beach Pier. Jax Surf & Paddle – Neptune Beach I traveled to nearby Neptune Beach early one morning to take a private surf lesson with Jax Surf & Paddle. The quieter beach community has a more residential and relaxed atmosphere, which was perfect for me as I didn’t want to embarrass myself in front of too many people. My instructor was extremely kind and patient, helping me feel comfortable (it’s been a few years since I’ve hit the waves) and helping me not become frustrated when I inevitably wiped out repeatedly. It was a chilly but perfect way to start the morning. Private surf lessons here are $75 an hour for one person and up to $450 an hour for a group of eight. WHERE TO EXPLORE: Art Bikes Jacksonville Tour