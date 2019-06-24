The Essential Bottles Of Gin For Your Next Party

Getty Image

Gin hasn’t quite hit the levels of mainstream resurgence that whiskey has. While there is growth in gin, it still feels very niche for many drinkers. The spirit is strong, highly flavored with botanicals, and very much an acquired taste. But it’s also absolutely worthwhile for those with adventurous palates.

Briefly, gin derives from jenever or genever from the European Low Countries (Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg) — which was primarily used as a medicinal drink. Modern gin is distilled as a neutral spirit and then distilled a second or third time with a bushel of botanicals. Basically, gin can be distilled from any agricultural product from barley to sugar beets to corn. Then, the mix of herbs and botanicals can vary massively depending on where the gin is being made and who’s making it.

The one throughline is always juniper. In fact, jenever — and thereby gin — is a derivation of the word juniper. So no matter how much the gin might vary in what the base spirit is made of and whatever botanicals go into jacking up the taste, juniper needs to be represented in some way.

The five essential bottles of gin below offer the newcomer an entryway to the spirit. These are the bottles that’ll offer you and your party guests a chance to better understand the nuance and brilliance of a great gin while getting you lit.

Bols Genever — The Welcome Drink

What to talk about: This is the old-school stuff dating back to the early 1600s. Genever has to be made in the Low Countries (and small regions of France and Germany that border those countries). Bols Genever is made from a maltwine distillate of fermented rye, corn, barley, and wheat. That’s combined with a juniper distillate and then another botanical distillate to create the final blend.

Tasting notes: Interestingly, there’s a lot of malt flavor here that’s not unlike a pale ale beer. The juniper is more of an accent than the main component. A soft fatty nut texture arrives smoothing the drink out. There’s a slight sense of bitterness near the backend when the alcohol heat comes into play.

Buy a bottle here for $30.49