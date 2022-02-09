The Ramos Gin Fizz is the hardest cocktail to make in the game. If you’re ever in a job interview at a high-end cocktail bar, you better have this one on lock because there’s a pretty high probability you’re going to be asked to make one. While all of that sounds pretty intimidating, this New Orleans classic is worth learning to make at home to truly refine your dry shake and foam skills. There is a true “wow factor” here.

This brunch cocktail dates back to the 1880s in New Orleans and originally was a bit of a “show” cocktail that took 12 minutes of shaking to make. Bartenders would line up and pass off the shaker like a relay because 12 minutes is an incredibly long shake. There was a purpose though. You’re basically creating a foamy meringue in the shaker that’ll rise up from the top of the glass.

Today, you shake the cocktail until the ice is gone, which is usually closer to five minutes instead of 12. And that’s still a long, long time to shake a cocktail. It’s a workout and you might well break a sweat. All of that aside, this is a visually stunning cocktail that is truly delicious. And that makes it worth it.

