The Rob Roy Is Our Official Cocktail Of Fall — Here’s The Recipe

Yes, the Rob Roy is just a Manhattan with Scotch whisky. But, wow, it’s a different beast. The drink is a 19th-century classic that deserves a lot more love than it gets. These days, most people order these as “Scotch Manhattans” or (even worse) a “Manhattan but with Scotch.” As a former high-end bartender, I can assure you that we know what a Rob Roy is without the explanation. Yes, this is literally a Manhattan variation with Scotch whisky, but that different base makes all the difference in the world.

So please…. just order it as a Rob Roy, okay? That name sounds cooler. (Rant over).

What we’re looking at here is a very classic cocktail that was devised at the Waldorf-Astoria in Manhattan in 1894 to celebrate and operetta called, you guessed it, Rob Roy. The drink and the operetta are all about Scottish folk hero Rob Roy MacGregor. You can read up on the exploits of MacGregor and his Highland posse on your own time. For now, let’s focus on the Scotch cocktail at hand.

Manhattans and their variations tend to be late-fall and winter cocktails thanks to the mix of woody botanicals, sweetness, spicy bourbon or rye whiskey, and orange that basically screams “the holidays!” The Rob Roy is much lighter than those full-bodied and often spicy old-school Manhattans made with American whiskey. The reason is that you need to use sweet or unpeated blended Scotch whisky. Those tend to be more orchard fruit-forward — apple and pear especially — with a nice honeyed base. Apples, pears, and honey are much more fall-adjacent. That’s just a fact, folks.

With all of that in mind, let’s jump into this recipe and stir up the perfect fall cocktail!

