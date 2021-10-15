The old fashioned is a great drink any time of year. The cocktail was created to go back to the “old fashioned” way cocktails were made, before things got too complicated. But there are a few riffs on the classic formula that we love, too, and today we’re going to share a perfect gem for the season.

The recipe comes from Lynn House, who came up in the Chicago bartending scene before becoming the National Brand Educator at Heaven Hill Brands. House’s riff sticks with the core elements of the drink but also features apple-cinnamon syrup — adding those autumnal flavors we all crave this time of year.

Check the full recipe below and try to mix up a few of these this weekend. God knows it’s better than another pumpkin-spiced latte.