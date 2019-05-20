A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Fast Food Fish Sandwiches

05.20.19

A great fish sandwich is a perfect break from the heaviness of a burger. Don’t get it twisted, we love a big ol’ burger around these parts. But sometimes we need to switch things up and there are few better sammie alternatives than fried fish. The combination of smooth white fish, crunchy coating, tartar sauce, lettuce (or better, slaw), and a buttery toasted bun work wonders in the flavor department.

Fast food joints tend to do fantastic fish sandwich options. The problem is many of them only roll out their fried fish sandwiches during Lent. Spots like Dairy Queen, Wendy’s, and Chick-Fil-A only have fish during that Mardi-Gras-to-Easter period. That’s a real shame. DQ’s Alaskan Cod sandwich is one of the best on the market, but since you can’t get it year round we’re not ranking it here.

So, what are we ranking today? Fast food fish sandwiches that you can go out and get right now, today. There will be no arguments. This is final.

10. Big Fish — Burger King

There’s nothing wrong with BK’s Big Fish, per se. It has the basic elements in place: crunchy fried white fish, tartar, lettuce, toasted bun. The thing is, it’s just okay. The fish is a bit listless and bland tasting. The crunch of the coating wanes under the weight of the bun. The lettuce might as well not be there. The thin layer of mayo adds little.

510 calories

