We Made McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish At Home — Here’s Our Recipe

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is a cult classic. It’s certainly got its detractors — all fast food fish is going to have detractors (often rightfully so, though McDonald’s actually has a solid record of fish sourcing). But if you love this sandwich, you really love it.

For me, ordering a Filet-O-Fish is a once a year sort of deal. I definitely savor a great fish’wich, but McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish isn’t exactly atop my list. Still, it hits a nostalgic sweet spot and I never regret ordering it, so that’s something.

The sandwich itself is pretty simple. Steamed bun, a slice of American cheese, fried pollock filet, and tartar sauce — that’s it. As with all simple dishes, there’s a lot of room for nuance in those few ingredients. And, in this case, some room for improvement.

So I set out to see if I could make the Filet-O-Fish better at home. Obviously, the response to that question ought to be “of freaking course, you can make it better at home!” But I tried that with McDonald’s fries and they didn’t come close.

Still, as a proud Washington state kid, I know my fried fish. And while McDonald’s has a few million more reps than me, I had time and technique on my side (plus I don’t have to sell mine for $3.79) — leaving me confident that I could improve this classic fish sandwich without changing the construction much.

To take McDonald’s basic elements up a notch, I focused on the Filet-O-Fish’s two main components — the fish patty and the tartar sauce. I’m not a good enough baker to pretend that I’d beat a store-bought potato brioche and I’m not going to change the American cheese — that’s the most McDonald’s-y flourish. Nope, this challenge was just about the fish and the sauce.

After some cursory research on McDonald’s menu for a shopping list and a trip to the fish counter, I was ready to hit the kitchen.