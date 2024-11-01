The Best Halloween Costumes From Female Rappers In 2024

Over the decades, Halloween’s meaning has changed drastically. Today, the holiday is largely about expressing creativity. For entertainers like Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe, that sometimes means hours of prosthetic and special effects makeup. But they aren’t the only celebrities that take the day especially seriously. This year, dozens of women rappers put their best efforts forward for some attention-grabbing looks. Continue below for a list of some of the rappers’ best looks (revealed so far).

Megan Thee Stallion As the leader of Hottieween herself, Megan Thee Stallion sported several viral looks, including Teen Titans’ Starfire (which earned a co-sign from James Gunn). Meg also revealed her anime inspired costume as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Trish Una (viewable here) online. But for her annual Hottieween charity party, she showed up as a genie (viewable here). Cardi B Cardi B served on Halloween as Jessica Rabbit (viewable here).

Doja Cat Doja Cat delivered her own kooky spin on Halloween as the sunflower from Conker’s Bad Fur Day (viewable here). GloRilla GloRilla took an alternate route, dressing as Flo from the Progressive commercials (viewable here). Big Glo as Flo.

Latto For Uproxx cover star Latto, she sported two looks for Halloween. To party, the rapper was Jessica Rabbit (viewable here), as well as a Playboy bunny on stage during a Brooklyn concert (viewable here). Coi Leray Fellow Uproxx cover star Coi Leray used the occasion to dress up as Halle Berry in Catwoman (viewable here).

Saweetie Joker: Folie à Deux be damned: No portrayal of DC’s supervillain the Joker will outdo the late Heath Ledger’s depiction in The Dark Knight. Saweetie seems to agree as she dressed up as the mad man (viewable here) for Halloween. Ice Spice Ice Spice kept it in the ginger family as Leeloo from The Fifth Element (viewable here).

Sexyy Red Sexyy Red decided to take it to church dressed a Catholic nun (viewable here). Baby Tate Baby Tate put her spin on beloved superhero Wonder Woman (viewable here).

Gloss Up Gloss Up made Halloween a family affair by dressing as Despicable Me minions with her children (viewable here). Erica Banks Erica Banks served three looks all on her own as each member of Destiny’s Child (Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams) (viewable here).

Dreezy Dreezy stepped into a royal’s shoes for the night, dressing as Princess Tiana from the Disney classic The Princess And The Frog (viewable here). Maiya The Don Maiya The Don used Halloween to pay homage to groundbreaking rappers Missy Elliott (viewable here) and 50 Cent (viewable here). But Maiya also added some fantasy to Halloween, dressed as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin (viewable here).