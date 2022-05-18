I’ve been seeing the New York Sour everywhere lately — IG stories, TikTok, Google News Feeds. Hell, I went to lunch with an old friend this week and he regaled me about the New York Sours a bartender made for him over the weekend. As an old-school bartender from the very highest end of the scene, I nodded along knowingly. Cocktails come and go, sometimes multiple times over actual centuries. The New York Sour is one of those cocktails.

This is a drink dating all the way back to the mid-1800s. Ironically, this was probably created in Chicago as the “continental sour” but was renamed the “New York Sour” at some point, and here we are. Since then, there have been a lot of variations, but the fundamentals have remained the same: A whiskey sour with a float of dry red wine. That’s really it. But that also means you need a pretty steady hand to float the wine in between the cocktail and the egg white foam on top. Some bartenders will shake up a whiskey sour without egg white and float some red wine on top … that’s fine, I guess, but sort of misses the point of the presentation (and it’s lazy).

Long story short, this just takes practice. Practice shaking up a nice and frothy whiskey sour in general and practice floating wine betwixt two layers of a cocktail. So let’s dive into the recipe and get you started on your New York Sour journey.

