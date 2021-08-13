It’s The Perfect Weekend To Make A Whiskey Sour — Here’s Our Recipe

The whiskey sour is a stone-cold classic. The mix of bourbon, lemon, sugar, and egg white is a mighty elixir that feels a little old school and Donny Draper-ish while still being amazingly fresh. With summer heatwaves hitting much of the country, now feels like the ideal time to shake up some whiskey sours to fight the heat. This velvety smooth drink is 100 percent a refresher that’ll take the edge off your day and cool down that scorching summer sun. Let’s get shaking! Related: The Whiskey Smash Is A Summertime Dream — Here’s How To Make It

Whiskey Sour Ingredients: 2-oz. bourbon

1-oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5-oz. simple syrup

1 egg white

4 dashes Angostura Bitters

Ice I’d argue that you don’t want a ridiculous bourbon for this drink. You need a solid mixer that marries well with the lemonade aspects of the drink. I like mixing with Legent Bourbon at the moment, so I’m going with that. There’s a nice, spicy backbone with a touch of berries and citrus that work well in this cocktail. As for the rest, you really need to get a very fresh egg and nice lemons. That’s about it! What You’ll Need: Small rocks glass or Nick and Nora

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer

Mesh strainer

Juicer

Pairing knife Method: Pre-chill your glass.

Add the bourbon, simple syrup, lemon juice, and egg white to a shaker. Shake for about 30 seconds without ice.

Add ice to the shaker and shake for an additional ten to 15 seconds.

Fetch your glass from the freezer and pour the whiskey sour through the mesh strainer into the glass.

Let the whiskey sour rest for about a minute to let the froth set on the glass.

Dash the bitters across the top of the drink.

Serve. Bottom Line: As the sage once said, this is “fresher than wet paint.” Word up — this is just really refreshing, light, velvety, and full of lemony goodness. The bourbon comes through nicely, but the real star of the show is the lemon and egg white, creating that soft texture with big citrus notes and an almost lemon meringue vibe.