The Dirty Martini is a true classic. The elixir of dry gin, dry vermouth (the two key ingredients of a “dry” martini), and olive brine work wonders together in a glass. The collision of dry botanicals, mild sweetness, a little Angostura for patina, and earthy/umami-forward olive brine create a multi-layered and deeply flavorful take on a very clean drink like a martini. It’s the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and botanical … when done right.

All of that said, the drink does feel like something a suspender-wearing hip bartender invented in the early twenty-aughts. I assure you, it’s not. The actual cocktail goes back to around 1901 at least. Famed four-time President Franklin Delano Roosevelt loved dirty martinis so much that they were the official White House pour during his administration. The point is, this is a very old and beloved cocktail that stands the test of time and generations of palates have fallen in love with it.

For this recipe, I’m taking it from “dirty” to “Filthy” by using a brand of great cocktail mixers and condiments I kind of randomly bumped into at this year’s Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans. I come from a very old-school cocktail culture and am, admittedly, stuck in my ways and brands sometimes. But this stuff really popped when I tried it at Tales this year. So I thought it was high time that I actually folded some into my at-home cocktail making.

Let’s get stirring!

