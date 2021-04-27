NorCal and Oregon south of the Umpqua are particularly perfect places to stroll over the sands unbothered — while you’re hopped up on Dutch Bros. Coffee, whose tiny stands of caffeinated hype populate the outposts of civilization along the way. The Places to Stay: You can Airbnb or glamp your way up the coast, but few feelings compare to early mornings beneath the redwoods, in the rainforest, or along the beach. Try booking a campsite at California’s Humboldt Redwoods State Park, Oregon’s Sunset Bay State Park, and Pacific Beach State Park before soaking in temperate rainforest hot springs at Sol Duc Hot Springs Campground in Olympic National Park. The One Can’t-Miss Experience: Cape Flattery at Neah Bay: This cliffside trail on the tribal lands of the Makah is a short but unforgettable immersion into a land that time seems to have forgotten. Make time to spend a few hours soaking in the sea spray, wildlife, and foliage in this deeply impactful place.

Baja is an incredible destination for those looking to escape the winter chill, but a summer road trip and food tour down the peninsula, with fewer travelers and near-empty beaches, is certain to shake off the post-quarantine blues. Winding one-lane roads, epic views of the empty coastline, white sandy beaches, giant cacti, and sleepy fishing villages — no matter how many times we’ve made the trip down, we keep going back for more. The Place To Stay: One of the best parts of a Baja road trip is driving through miles and miles of giant cacti. As you make your way down through Baja Norte, hours after the highway leaves the coast, you’ll find yourself in Cataviña, nestled right in the middle of the peninsula. Spend a night camped in this magical desert and you might think you’ve woken up on another planet, with towering saguaro and giant cardón cacti (the largest cactus in the world), scattered amongst massive boulders and gigantic rock formations. The One Can’t-Miss Experience: Continuing south, after crossing the checkpoint into Baja Sur, you’ll arrive in Guerro Negro. First stop, Tacos El Muelle. This unassuming food truck is run by incredibly friendly locals serving up some of the most mouth-watering fish and shrimp tacos this side of the Gulf. The next stop as you make your way down the peninsula is El Rey Del Taco in Loreto. Get your fix of pescado y camarón, but don’t miss out on the tender cabeza y lengua tacos. Google says they’re open from nine to three, but trust me, you’ll want to get there early, they close whenever they run out of the day’s catch. When you finally make it down to the cape, stop at Fish Tacos Santo Chilote in Todos Santos and order the el molcajete for a meal you’ll never forget. Once you’ve eaten your fill, head over to Cerritos beach and rent a surfboard and take lessons from a local surfer. Or make your way east to Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park for epic diving and snorkeling along the oldest coral reef on the west coast of North America.

Iceland’s Ring Road — Kinga Philipps View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinga Philipps (@kingaphilipps) The Road Trip: Iceland’s entire Ring Road … all the way around. It’s the motherload of changing landscapes from glaciers and icebergs to whale watching, hot pot thermal pools, sweeping canyons, fiords, rugged beaches, volcanos, more waterfalls than you thought you could see in a lifetime, and a continental divide you can dive. Late April is a great time as it offers good driving conditions, great scenery, and no crowds. Plus, Iceland is open to tourists with some common-sense requirements for arrival. The Place To Stay: We rented a van from Kuku Campers to have the ultimate freedom to roam. It’s also a wonderfully affordable option as Iceland is expensive for hotels and meals. The van comes with a camp kitchen so you can cook your meals and campgrounds are plentiful. The One Can’t-Miss Experience: Skip the overrated Blue Lagoon and instead source GPS coordinates for “hot pots,” which are natural hot springs. You can find these on blogs. Many of them are remote and off the beaten path in spectacular settings. In ten days we found about 12 of them and never once had to share. Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountain Range — Mike Schibel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel With Meaning ™️ (@travelwithmeaning) The Road Trip: The Eastern Sierras is absolutely one of the most spectacular places in the world with a fascinating history and breathtaking beauty. Using highway 395 as a road map there are many options to camp, hike, fish, and swim. Not to mention ghost towns and lively small towns to sample local delights. Anyone looking for an adventure needs to hit these open roads. There are hikes for all experience levels, plenty of lakes to jump in, and multiple hot springs to soak in. What else do you need? The Place To Stay: I prefer to sleep outdoors camping or vanlife under the stars. Camping near Rock Creek Lake at East Fork or Big Meadow campgrounds is my favorite. Both are located on Rock Creek, a perfect spot for a morning or afternoon dip. Big Meadow is all first-come sites where East Fork does have several spots you can reserve ahead of time. The One Can’t-Miss Experience: Jumping in a lake anywhere in the Eastern Sierra is a must and so is dipping in a hot spring. Wild Willys is a popular hot spring and can get crowded. If you venture north on 395, Travertine hot springs are five minutes off the highway and a perfect place to soak.

Over the course of a few days, you’ll hit seaside beaches, alpine meadows, farmland as far as the eye can see, arid desert, and rolling grassland. Oh, and mountain after mountain peak with a few volcanoes thrown in too. You cannot beat this route as a road trip. The Place To Stay: Camping really is the way to go. Book ahead with services like Recreation.gov to find the spots that work for your trip. Though, I’d argue that it’d be worth spending a night in Leavenworth (there are plenty of accommodation options at every level). It’s a very unique Germanic Alpine village with a crazy amount of charm, great beerhalls, plenty of trails, and white water runs on the Wenatchee River. The One Can’t-Miss Experience: At the intersection of Highway 155 and Highway 2, you’ll find one of the coolest geological sites in America. Dry Falls used to be five times bigger than Niagra Falls — it was 3.5 miles wide and 400-feet tall at its biggest drop. That is, it a massive fall that’s well, dry. The lack of water creates a dramatic canyon landscape. Overall, it’s one of those places that makes you feel small as you ponder what a waterfall this huge must of been like to behold, and how deafening it must have been as all that water roared past.

Editors Pick: The North Shore Of Oahu — Steve Bramucci The Road Trip: This isn’t your typical road trip entry, but it’s one I adore nonetheless. The entire drive around the island of Oahu is a joy, but I could drive the North Shore’s famed “Seven Mile Miracle” every day for the rest of my life and never get tired. If you’re looking for more clear parameters to your route, let’s say: Haleiwa to Laie. That’s 29 miles… what’s the minimum for a road trip? 30? Can we round up? (More realistically, you’ll likely be embarking from Honolulu which makes it 50 miles and if you really want to do the whole thing right you’ll also tie in a trip to the isolated Makaha Valley on the West Coast, plus tack on some East Coast meandering. That turns the whole adventure into a more traditional multi-day road trip.) Anywayyyyy, the point is that Oahu’s North Shore is both A) one of the planet’s true natural wonders and B) a place where you most certainly need some sort of transport (a bike at the very least). Because there’s no one “beach” — there are dozens to enjoy. The most famous among these is Pipeline, the most widely-known surf break on the planet. But if you even want to watch the action there you’ll want to fuel up with a shrimp truck plate lunch first and that takes a little getting to. See? It’s a road trip! There is endless debate about which truck is best and plenty who say, “they’re all mostly the same.” This is nonsense. Loyalty is valued highly on the North Shore and picking your shrimp truck falls under that header. I personally dig on Giovanni’s — with its tagged-up truck and serious emphasis on garlic. You can certainly take my word, but if you love shrimp and garlic, you should try a few and discover where your own loyalties lie.