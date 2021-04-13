Let’s Go Together What It’s About: TV host, pilot, diver, and all-around adventure-seeker Kellee Edwards’ podcast is one of the best in the travel world. Edwards tackles deeply moving issues related to travel through guests recounting searching for their roots in Africa or finding a place in the travel world as a deaf person or decolonizing travel. The show is a truly unique and thoroughly engaging travel pod that goes well beyond just talking about the cool places to eat or swim when you’re on the road. Where To Start: On Reclaiming History as an Indigenous Hike‪r Edwards talks candidly with Indigenous Women Hike founder Jolie Varela to speak out re-ordering the way colonial settlers think about the continued erasure language of Native Americans, the racist nature of John Muir and why we still cling to his racist legacy, and how Indigenous women are traveling in a non-colonial way. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox Nomads at the Intersection‪s What It’s About: Cohosts Noami Grevemberg and Anaïs Monique have created a space in the podcasting and vanlife world for BIPOC and LGBTQIA voices to share their travel stories and experiences. While the show has vanlife at its core, Grevemberg and Monique cast a wide net and speak with people living and working in every corner of the travel world. Where To Start: Home vs. Homeostasi‪s is a great place to get the vibe of the show while also going inside flight attendant life. Co-host Anaïs and Naomi are joined by Raena Rice, a U.S.-based flight attendant, to talk about creating in the travel world, working on planes every day, and making a safe travel environment during a pandemic. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

The Atlas Obscura Podcas‪t‬ What It’s About: We’ve all gone down the Atlas Obscura rabbit hole during one or two sleepless nights. The publication’s penchant for looking at the world of travel through the quirky, unique, and downright weird is what makes it so enduring, engaging, and truly unique. That whole vibe is distilled into a podcast that’s hard not to binge, especially in times when travel is hard. Where To Start: Jump in at Pyramide‪n‬. The episode covers an abandoned mining town in rural Russia that’s “frozen in time.” This really is a quintessential episode of Atlas Obscura that feels like you’re going down a rabbit hole on the website in the most entertaining and engaging way. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox Women Who Trave‪l‬ What It’s About: Condé Nast Traveler’s Women Who Travel is hosted by travel editors Lale Arikoglu and Meredith Carey. The show takes a deep look at travel as an experience through female experiences on the road. It’s less about giving you practical Lonely Planet-type travel tips and more about how travel can change your life and maybe even help you live a better one. Where To Start: What We Wish We Knew Before Moving Abroa‪d is a great place to start as it’ll give you the core of the shore while also providing great, practical information. The show focuses on guests Rachel Coleman and Katalina Mayorga who took the leap and moved to Berlin and Bogota respectively. They break down why and how along with what they wish they knew before they moved abroad permanently. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

America’s National Parks Podcas‪t What It’s About: With local and outdoor travel becoming more prescient in the era of COVID, America’s National Park Podcast has become essential listening. The show takes a deep dive into the practicality of the nation’s national parks and lands, as managed by the parks system. If you’re looking to get real, current, and in-depth information for an upcoming trip to a park, this is a no-brainer listen. Where To Start: A great place to dive in is 100 Years of Hot Springs, New Filming Rules, National Park New‪s. The episode covers how the parks got by in 2020 during massive closures, what’s new in the rule book for travelers, and what to expect in 2021. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox On the Wind What It’s About: Sailing is one of the purest (and least environmentally impactful) forms of travel. Hosts and pro sailors Andy Schell, August Sandberg, and Emma Garschagen bring on fellow salts to talk about the world of sailing and travel, the devotion it takes, and the trials you encounter out there at sea.

Even if you’re not into sailing as a form of travel, it’s still a fascinating and edifying listen that’ll be sure to stoke your wanderlust. Where To Start: Sea Shanties and Storm Weather Shanty Choi‪r is a fun and very educational way to get into this podcast. The show takes on old-school sea shanties (yes, it’s having a moment) and digs into why these songs exist and how they still resonate. It’s light-hearted while still being very informative. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

Van Life with Tom Green What It’s About: Last year, Tom Green and his trusty canine companion Charlie set out around America’s Southwest to live the vanlife. Green has been documenting his (and Charlie’s) experiences through a podcast, video series on YouTube, and lots of analog and digital photography. The podcast is a mix of interviews Green conducts on the road with practical check-ins between stops and guests. It’s an endlessly fun and engaging listen that’ll get you thinking about finally buying that van or RV and setting out on your own tour. Where To Start: Brent Underwood – Ghost Town Livin‪g is a fun starting point. Green interviews Underwood about his venture of restoring an Arizona ghost town and living in the desert solo while he toils at the reconstruction. It’s a fascinating listen of someone truly going their own way on the road and finding a deep passion along the way. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox Get Lost Podcast What It’s About: The Get Lost Podcast from travel writer and all-around bon vivant Joe Sills is an easy and enticing listen — no, I’m not just saying that because I was on the podcast talking about sailing across the Indian Ocean. Sills is a great interviewer who draws stories out of his guests that always make for fun listens. Where To Start: Season two, episode four of the show simply titled “Iraq” is a great introductory episode. Travel writer Rebecca Holland drops by to talk about visiting Kurdistan in northern Iraq. It’s an illuminating listen from start to finish. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Castbox, Spotify

The Travel Diaries What It’s About: Holly Rubenstein’s The Travel Diaries is one the most listened-to travel podcasts out there. And with good reason. This is a well-put-together and intriguing pod, to be sure. The show offers a chance to look at travel from a non-U.S. perspective, which is one huge advantage. Rubenstein also has a seriously deep roster of guests, from actors to explorers to the biggest names in the travel industry. Where To Start: The episodes are broken up into “long hauls” and “short hauls.” The former is closer to an hour in length while the latter is closer to 20 minutes. Our advice, start with the “short haul” like actor Dev Patel’s episode. It’s a great way to get a taste for the show and hear some short-form travel storytelling. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Castbox, Spotify Armchair Explorers What It’s About: Host Aaron Millar’s Armchair Explorer is a classic traveler interview show with storytelling and high-level production values. Millar is an award-winning traveler and host of National Geographic in the U.K., which again offers a unique, non-U.S.-based look at the travel world. Where To Start: “John Herrington Astronaut: Space Walk On Board the International Space Station” is the place to start. The episode tells the story of a spacewalk from an astronaut’s perspective filtered through the broader idea of space-voyaging-as-a-travel-experience. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Castbox, Spotify

The Big Travel Podcast What It’s About: The Big Travel Podcast is hosted by British travel journalist and filmmaker Lisa Francesca. The show takes on almost a talk show feel with two people simply chatting about travel, what it means, and telling interesting stories from all over the world — making it one of the easiest listens on this list. Where To Start: Jump in when fellow travel podcaster and author Oliver Gee drops by to in episode 95 to talk about Paris, East Africa, and American road trips. The episode is a fun listen all around, especially when the two discuss American regional accents and travel in the U.S. from a foreign POV. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Castbox, Spotify The Trip What It’s About: Road & Kingdom’s The Trip comes from Anthony Bourdain’s old travel, food, and drink publication. Bourdain’s partner on the project, Nathan Thornburgh, carries the torch that he and Bourdain began and interviews artists, travelers, chefs, bartenders, writers, and more on this engaging podcast. Where To Start: Full disclosure, several episodes are behind a paywall at Luminary. Of the free episodes available, we’d recommend listening to the current Tijuana mini-series which covers everything from deportees to cocktails to journalism on the US-Mexico border. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Castbox, Spotify

Travel With Rick Steves What It’s About: Travel with Rick Steves is the gold standard of travel advice in radio-podcast form. Known mostly for his guidebooks on Europe, Steves’ podcast covers the entire world via interviews with experts and locals. The podcast has high production quality and Rick Steves’ notoriety allows him the opportunity to get big names on the show to talk about their travel adventures. Where To Start: Any episode is going to be enlightening. We like “Curry Nation; Young China” wherein Steves welcomes guests to talk about the immigrant food movement in Britain and, then, about how China is changing and the tourism industry. It’s a fascinating place to get a taste of Steves’ engaging style. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox She Explores What It’s About: She Explores has a knack for telling amazing stories of adventure and travels through diverse female guest’s voices. The show takes a unique and refreshing view of the travel experience with a clear focus on spending time outdoors. Where To Start: Jump in on episode 89, Lost & Found. The episode welcomes guest Lydia Sturgis who recounts when she got lost in Montana’s backcountry. Then helicopter nurse Krista Elkins gives tips for preventing getting lost in the woods and what to do if that does occur. It’s essential listening for any adventure traveler. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

Zero To Travel What It’s About: Jason Moore wants to give you the tools to not only travel more but to live on the road. Zero To Travel covers topics that are bread and butter for the young traveler. Where Moore lands a cut above the rest are his deep dives into the realities and practicalities of actually moving abroad, finding a job, and starting a new life. Where To Start: A great place to dive in is Should I Go Location Independent? It’s a fantastic guide to finding a job while traveling. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox Amateur Traveler What It’s About: Chris Christensen is the Amateur Traveler (though that title is a definite misnomer these days — he’s got over 750 episodes to choose from). Each pod is formatted as a simple location guide, with Christensen bringing in an expert on each location to give an in-depth interview about getting to a place and how best to experience it. It’s like an entire Lonely Planet guidebook in 20-40 minutes. Where To Start: With hundreds of episodes to choose from, picking a single one is really up to you and your tastes. A favorite of ours is about getting to and around Greenland. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

The Season Pass What It’s About: Theme parks are serious tourist destinations. They combine travel and entertainment. What could be better than that? The Season Pass is hosted by three guys who love theme parks. In fact, they love them so much that they obsess over all aspects — from the rides to the temporary installations to the tricks of the trade. Where To Start: Hosts Doug, Brent, and Robert geek out on rides and attractions for an hour or two on every podcast with a big list of recurring guest hosts. A great place to start is with the hosts’ personal experience as kids going to Disneyland, paired with a history of the park. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox Travel Tales What It’s About: Mike Siegel is a comedian by day and a travel junkie by night. There are a lot of comedy podcasts out there. So Siegel decided to focus his in on more than just cracking wise when he created Travel Tales. The show is really a travel companion piece where you feel like you’re on the road with your best pal. Where To Start: A great place to dive into the show is comedian Tom Rhodes’ episode about being an L.A., stand up, and working comedy clubs in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. It’s the comedy grind meets intense international travel and the perfect example of Siegel’s engaging style. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

Extra Pack Of Peanuts What It’s About: Extra Pack of Peanuts is hosted by travel expert Travis Sherry. Sherry started out by heavily focusing the pod on using credit card rewards and frequent flyer miles to optimize major discounts for travel. Over the years, the podcast has evolved to cover all travel topics from road trip playlists to the state of the industry by the numbers and everything in between. Where To Start: Dive right in and listen to Travis’ interview with Bo Cordle — who went all-in on his dream to sail around the world. From there, you’ll find hundreds of episodes that’ll both inspire and give you practical information. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Castbox Travel Today With Peter Greenberg What It’s About: Travel Today with Peter Greenberg has been a standard-bearer for all things travel for as long as we can remember. Greenberg is able to take a bit of pre-internet radio talent and infuse it with amazingly pertinent travel information for any kind of traveler. Given the radio show aspects, Greenberg also covers travel news and insider tips that many of us are simply too green to have experienced. The man is a professional with a lifetime of travel behind him. You’ll come away from his show smarter with every listen. Where To Start: Greenberg has been talking about travel for so long that finding an enticing episode is simply a matter of scrolling through his massive archives and starting with the travel experience that jumps out at you. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox