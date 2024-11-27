Finish: The finish is relatively brief, with the flavors leaving your palate fairly quickly after the first sip, which is another aspect that makes it an appealing choice for whiskey novices. Bottom Line: This bourbon doesn’t undergo very much aging, resulting in a light and approachable flavor profile that is admittedly light on the flavor but delivers a profile that will be much more enjoyable for those who typically avoid the bold notes typically found in bourbon. To put it in Kendrick Lamar terms, this whiskey is much more akin to “Luther” than “Wacced Out Murals,” resulting in a smooth ride from start to finish. 9. Charbay R5 Whiskey ABV: 49.5%

Average Price: $67 The Whiskey: Charbay’s innovative R5 Whiskey is distilled from bottle-ready beer. If you’re still getting familiar with it, the beginning stages of whiskey production follow the same path as beer production, making the feat possible. For this release, Charbay took some of Bear Republic Brewery’s Racer 5 IPA in 2017 and distilled it before aging it for six-and-a-half years in French oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: With shaved coconut, malted barley, and blueberry parfait leading the way on the fruit-forward nosing notes of Charbay’s R5 Whiskey, this is a bottle that is immediately appealing for its light medley of scents, which whets your palate for the first sip. Palate: The initial sip of R5 whiskey introduces Tahitian vanilla, which is likely a credit to the French oak barrels used to age it, a robust malted barley presence, which is slightly grassy with some honey sweetness, and it’s all undergirded by the hoppiness to be expected with IPA beers. Finish: The finish is surprisingly lengthy, making this whiskey a pleasure to sip as the flavors unfurl long after your first sip. A fresh infusion of shaved nutmeg and allspice adds a greater depth of nuance to the entire affair before it slowly fades from your taste buds’ detection. Bottom Line: This inventive whiskey is a departure from what most folks are used to, much like Kendrick’s latest album, and it’s produced similarly dazzling results. Whether you’re a newcomer to the world of whiskey or a grizzled veteran, this expression will challenge you to expand your taste and appreciate the moment. Yet another thing it has in common with GNX. 8. Forty Nine Mile Straight Bourbon Whiskey

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Forty-Nine Mile’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey is an expression to take seriously, featuring a four-barrel blend of bourbon that was aged for at least seven years on the Mendocino coast. The 90-proof bourbon is made with a grain recipe that includes 70% Corn, 24% Rye, and 6% Malted Barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh vanilla pods and sweet oak tones are the first notes that come wafting out of the glass once you pour this San Francisco bourbon, and the aroma of orange rind, peanut shells, and tobacco leaf follows those. Palate: Once you have a chance to taste this well-aged bourbon, the palate is greeted with the rich flavor of chocolate-dipped orange wedges, nougat, and faint caramel. The texture is surprisingly thin for such a well-aged bourbon, but with such distinct flavors, it’s a flaw that can be quickly forgiven. Finish: This whiskey’s finish follows the austere mouthfeel’s lead, generally leaving the palate as quickly as it arrived. Bottom Line: In the American whiskey world, 90-proof is on the light side (80-proof or 40% ABV is the legal minimum), but despite that modest proof point, Forty Nine Mile’s Bourbon packs a ton of flavor. Credit it to the extensive time it spends aging in the Mendocino coast’s microclimate, but for a delicious sipping whiskey, this is a bottle you should run, not walk, to add to your collection. 7. The Burning Chair Bourbon ABV: 44%

Average Price: $64 The Whiskey: If The Burning Chair Bourbon’s packaging strikes you as familiar, it should because it comes from the same man who brought you The Prisoner wine brand, Dave Phinney. Dave has since moved on from Prisoner wine, producing the critically acclaimed Orin Swift line of wines along with this well-regarded whiskey brand: The Burning Chair from the Savage & Cooke Distillery. Remaining faithful to Dave’s roots, this bourbon is aged four years and finished in Napa Valley red wine barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: With one whiff, Burning Chair Bourbon’s Napa Valley backbone comes to the fore as cooked cranberries and raspberry jam notes fill the air with fruit-forward sweetness as prototypical bourbon notes of toffee, oak, and black pepper spice are relegated to the background.

Palate: On the initial sip of Burning Chair Bourbon, the restrained texture pushes the wine-forward notes to the top of your tongue with vanilla extract, red berries, slightly astringent oak, and a flourish of black pepper. Finish: The finish is fairly succinct, but as the vanilla extract morphs into gooey caramel and the black pepper spice evolves into semi-bitter dark chocolate, you’ll savor that brief space between your first sip and the flavor’s last gasp. Bottom Line: Produced at the Savage & Cooke Distillery on Mare Island in Vallejo, California, this bourbon marries Napa Valley with America’s Native Spirit for a combination that blends the best of both worlds. Rather than competing, the flavors of red wine and modestly-aged American whiskey actually create something more significant than its parts. Are we crazy, or does that sort of unity remind anyone else of Kendrick’s “Pop Out” concert? 6. Wolves American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 48%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Wolves Whiskey has been producing some stellar and incredibly unique premium blends over the past few years, but this expression is the brand’s very first crack at creating an evergreen product. Aged for five years in California wine barrels before being finished in Cognac casks, this brand-new American Single Malt debuted in September this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with mocha, deep honey tones, and roasted Brazil nuts. After a few waves of the hand, cinnamon and doughy notes emerge from the glass, along with dried strawberries. Palate: This whiskey is immediately supple and expansive on the palate, defying its modest proof to flood your tastebuds with the flavor of Manuka honey, crème brulée, clove, and fresh figs. There are additional layers of nutmeg, cinnamon, and half-baked pastries, complete with a slight doughiness and well-developed sweetness.

Finish: The finish is medium-length and just as silky as the liquid itself, causing it to gently recede, leaving a touch of black pepper and clove with cinnamon bark at the end. Bottom Line: Wolves Whiskey’s brand-new American Single Malt is definitely off to an auspicious start, launching just a few months ago, but already turning heads as the brand’s very first evergreen product. This whiskey showcases an impressive blend of finishing casks for a smooth, easy-sipping end result. While the Wolves brand has a ton of intriguing higher-end offerings, this entry-level whiskey is poised to capture a new audience thanks to its more affordable price point and approachable flavor profile. 5. Redwood Empire Van Duzen Rye ABV: 47%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Redwood Empire out of Graton, California, has been quietly producing some phenomenal whiskeys that the rest of the country has been all too slow to pick up on. Here at UPROXX, we’re happy to sound the alarm because Batch 001 of this fantastic rye, made from a mash bill of 67% rye, 31% malted barley, and 2% wheat, is sure to convert some new fans for the brand. This small lot expression is blended from 45 barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Pine, Manuka honey, and mint tea form a delicious trifecta on the nose, which then leads the way to cedar, tobacco leaf, and black pepper aromas. Palate: Honey and black pepper hit the palate at first, with the cedar and faint mint following closely behind as black tea curtails the sweetness at mid-palate. The texture is impressive and allows a second wave of sweetness in the form of confectioner’s sugar to kick in before the ample finish. Finish: The finish is medium length, with honeysuckle and nougat taking shape, along with a little bit of orange blossom and oak. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire Van Duzen Rye has a funny name, but its instantly familiar medley of well-developed flavors is indicative of the fact that the folks behind this brand are dead serious about crafting high-quality whiskey. That small percentage of wheat in its mash bill likely contributes to its creamy mouthfeel, while that atypical but entirely welcome high-barley content keeps things interesting. 4. Old Potrero 6-Year Straight Rye Whiskey

ABV: 48.5%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Old Potrero’s 6-Year Rye Whiskey, made with 100% malted rye sourced across the United States, has been distilling its own whiskey since 1994 (one year before 2Pac’s game-changing Me Against The World album), that makes them one of the OG’s in the California whiskey distilling scene. A quick note: Old Potrero recommends enjoying this well-aged rye whiskey either neat (by itself), on the rocks, or in a Black Manhattan cocktail…Tupac Shakur’s birthplace. Tasting Notes: Nose: Allspice and cinnamon lead the baking cabinet notes on this whiskey, with some black pepper accenting the back end and jammy stone fruits over toasted bread making up the body of the bouquet. Palate: With one sip, the black pepper and toasted bread notes take over your palate, but those are quickly followed by sweet accents of brown sugar and maple candy for a balanced flavor profile that will leave you exploring each end of the spectrum to see how deep the rabbit hole goes. The texture is just dense enough to contain all those flavors. Finish: The finish is unremarkable, but with all the fireworks of the whiskey on the tip of your tongue, it’s no significant loss. This one has plenty of flavor on the front end to entertain you. Bottom Line: Old Potrero’s 6-Year Rye Whiskey is a unique, flavorful take on the category that does as good a job of establishing a ‘California-style’ as it does in laying the foundation for what to expect from their portfolio overall. This pioneering pot-distilled whiskey brand deserves to be near the top of the list when considering a California-based whiskey brand to sip alongside Kendrick’s rabble-rousing “Squabble Up” visuals. 3. St. George Baller American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 47%

Average Price: $58 The Whiskey: “American made. Japanese (whiskey) inspired. Wholly original.” So goes the tagline for St. George’s Baller expression, though it could almost double as a description for Lamar’s Kung Fu Kenny alter ego, which borrows Chinese themes vis-a-vis Blaxploitation era adaptions reminiscent of The Last Dragon’s Sho’nuff. The whiskey itself is produced from 100% American barley, aged for at least three years in used bourbon and French oak wine casks then filtered through maple charcoal. Finally, the whiskey is finished in house-made umeshu casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of apricots, figs, and candied lemon peels comes wafting out of the glass with St. George’s Baller whiskey poured. There’s a slight salinity and green notes reminiscent of cucumbers, with roasted malt gently washing it all away and resetting your senses before the first sip.

Palate: On the palate, the melange of flavors on the nose increases twofold, with honeydew, fried pickles, and honeysuckle joining the already loaded bunch. Despite the range of layers in this whiskey, it somehow all comes together and keeps you guessing as you suck your teeth and anticipate what the slot machine of flavors will kick out next. Finish: The finish lingers with medium length and narrows the assortment of flavors down to fried pickles, dried apricots, seaweed, and white sugar before it slowly dissipates. Bottom Line: For what is, perhaps, the most unique whiskey on this entire list, St. George delivers a bevy of bold flavors that pair perfectly with the headstrong lead single from Compton’s crown holder. As smooth as “Dodger Blue” yet as representative of its region as the title track, “GNX,” this surprisingly delicious whiskey needs to be experienced to be thoroughly enjoyed. 2. Redwood Empire Cask Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon ABV: 55%

Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: Since its founding in 2014, Redwood Empire has gradually established itself as one of the premier bourbon and rye whiskey brands out of California. Redwood Empire blends whiskey sourced from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee, aged between four and 12 years, for the cask-strength version of their flagship Pipe Dream Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Aromas like toffee, barrel char, and the leather from a baseball glove are immediately evident on the nose. There’s a touch of smokiness hiding in the background as well as some caramel that emerges after a few swirls in the glass. Palate: On the palate, there’s a lovely green apple note that slowly diffuses over the length of the tongue and joins the flavor of honeyed pecans, aged oak, and nutmeg accents at the midpalate. The texture is full and robust here, and once you become acclimated to the heat, this bourbon is a treat to roll over your tongue and mine for flavor.