$120 Flights To Japan Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

October is here. November and December are just around the corner. That means it’s time to start seriously thinking about booking holiday travel for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. The closer those events get, the more expensive they’re going to be — that’s just a cold, hard truth. So let’s all think ahead a little and decide if we want to go anywhere during those peak travel days and then pull the trigger on good cheap flights and travel deals.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

$120 FLIGHTS TO JAPAN ON AIRASIA

AirAsia has a shocker of a deal on flights to Osaka, Japan, from Honolulu right now. They’re running an “End of the Year” sale until October 7th. You’ll need to fly before June 30th 2019, but you can score flights to Asia for shockingly cheap.

$120 one-way to Japan is European-budget-airlines-level cheap and it’s sure to be fleeting. Maybe even more amazingly, you can upgrade that to their “premium” class and get a flatbed seat, meals, drinks, and lounge access for only $400 more. Now’s the time to check out Japan as the leaves turn and the whisky starts to flow.

