Chris Stapleton Just Dropped A New Whiskey — Here’s Our Full Review

Chris Stapleton has become a country music icon over the last decade. He’s also carved out a deep following in the whiskey community as well. Over the last couple of years, Stapleton has partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery to release single-barrel picks of E.H. Taylor, Jr. Bourbon that have raised tons of cash for charities. They’ve also been excellent whiskeys. This week, Buffalo Trace and Stapleton took their partnership to the next level and (finally) released a new whiskey brand — Traveller Whiskey.

There’s a lot to get into here. First, almost anything new from Buffalo Trace — which also makes iconic labels like Pappy Van Winkle, Weller, Eagle Rare, Blanton’s, and so many more — creates rabid excitement amongst whiskey fans. Second, Stapleton has the perfect level of cool that appeals to everyday music lovers and whiskey drinkers. So this collaboration leaned into exactly that with an American Blended Whiskey at a great price point.

Long story short, Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley and Stapleton tasted through 50 different blends before landing on the perfect one for Traveller Whiskey. The best part, this bottle only costs $39. And so far, that price is holding at retail. That’s kind of exciting from a distillery that historically drops whiskey that can cost hundreds of times more than their suggested retail.

So what’s in the bottle exactly? Let’s dive in and answer that!

