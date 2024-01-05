Chris Stapleton Just Dropped A New Whiskey — Here’s Our Full Review

Chris Stapleton has become a country music icon over the last decade. He’s also carved out a deep following in the whiskey community as well. Over the last couple of years, Stapleton has partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery to release single-barrel picks of E.H. Taylor, Jr. Bourbon that have raised tons of cash for charities. They’ve also been excellent whiskeys. This week, Buffalo Trace and Stapleton took their partnership to the next level and (finally) released a new whiskey brand — Traveller Whiskey.
There’s a lot to get into here. First, almost anything new from Buffalo Trace — which also makes iconic labels like Pappy Van Winkle, Weller, Eagle Rare, Blanton’s, and so many more — creates rabid excitement amongst whiskey fans. Second, Stapleton has the perfect level of cool that appeals to everyday music lovers and whiskey drinkers. So this collaboration leaned into exactly that with an American Blended Whiskey at a great price point.
Long story short, Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley and Stapleton tasted through 50 different blends before landing on the perfect one for Traveller Whiskey. The best part, this bottle only costs $39. And so far, that price is holding at retail. That’s kind of exciting from a distillery that historically drops whiskey that can cost hundreds of times more than their suggested retail.
So what’s in the bottle exactly? Let’s dive in and answer that!
Traveller Whiskey Blend No. 40 Blended Whiskey
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $39
The Whiskey:
This new whiskey from Buffalo Trace is the summation of years of collaboration between Country icon Chris Stapleton and Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley. After testing 50 different blends, this is the one that landed. The whiskey in the bottle is a special blend of Buffalo Trace rye and bourbons that hit just the right note for Stapleton’s whiskey palate.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose leans into rich Buffalo Trace bourbon with a deep vanilla buttercream over soft spiced brandied cherries just kissed with dark chocolate and old oak staves with a whisper of salted caramel.
Palate: That caramel has a hint of sweet corn to it on the palate before the vanilla rushes back in with a creamy lusciousness and layers of winter spices, orchard barks, and musty barrel houses — classic Buffalo Trace.
Finish: The end warms nicely for a moment with plenty of woody winter spice and a touch of grassy rye notes before the lush vanilla, cherry, and oak finish lingers for just the right amount of time.
Bottom Line:
This is a solid new utility whiskey. It works well as a sipper over some rocks or in a cocktail. Think of it as a solid table whiskey to have around for everyday pours after a hard day of work.
Ranking:
88/100: Solid B+!
Where To Buy:
As of now, this whiskey is readily available online at most retailers for its actual MSRP. That was the hope for Stapleton and the brand. This is meant to be an everyday sipper for his fans — and his fans need to be able to buy it for that to happen.