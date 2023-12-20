Buffalo Trace’s Mash Bills, Explained

The Buffalo Trace Distillery produces some of the best and most beloved American whiskey in the whole damn game. Their brand names are almost instantly recognizable even if you’re only ~sorta~ into whiskey — Pappy Van Winkle, E.H. Taylor, Eagle Rare, and Blanton’s to name only a few.

When you get into the nitty-gritty of how BT whiskey is made, it’s a mix of science and following recipes to the letter blended with a little bit of magic from the exact spot a barrel rests and the abilities of the people putting juice in bottles. When talking about the “mash bill” (recipe) of whiskey, we’re talking about the former element — the science of it all. And with Buffalo Trace, that means a lot of different recipes to achieve a lot of different results.

Buffalo Trace Distillery uses four main mash bills for their whiskeys. But that’s only scratching the surface. Master Distiller Harlan Wheatley has been working for decades and experimenting with every type of whiskey mash bill that you can fathom … and some that you maybe can’t fathom. So technically, Buffalo Trace uses dozens and dozens of mash bills over time — but only four for the lion’s share of their brand’s expressions (with plenty of exceptions).

To sort it all out for you, I’m breaking down what I know after many distillery visits spanning the past decade. I’ve had the pleasure of tasting and touring with Harlan Wheatley and Kentucky whiskey legend Freddy Johnson several times (I’ve been to the distillery about 10 times this year alone). We’ve sampled pretty much everything together at one point or another over the years. However, both of those dudes are sphinxes when it comes to what the mash bills actually are. They’re very good at their jobs and part of that means playing coy with details.

Sazerac — Buffalo Trace Distillery’s parent company — keeps their cards very close to their chest when it comes to their exact mash bills. So while I’m going to break down what bottles from Buffalo Trace use which mash bill, Sazerac does not explicitly give exact percentages for each of their mash bills. Still, I’m going to give you the gist of what each mash bill is and what it goes into as an end product. At the very least, you should walk away from this article with a lot more information and context for some of the biggest names in all of American whiskey.

One last tidbit, I’m only talking about mash bills below. That is the grain, water, and yeast recipe used to make distiller’s beer (also called the “mash”) via fermentation. This is not about distilling (like which stills are used and which cuts are distilled again, etc.) or about the aging process, barrels, warehouses, or blending. The mash bill is only about the fermentation process.

Make sense? Let’s roll!

