Reawaken Your Rave Spirit With These Photos From Austin’s Seismic Dance Event

We already know that Austin is the “live music capital of the world” and that includes electronic music. Last weekend, the Seismic Dance Event ensured that the fall shoulder season saw no lack of music energy when it returned to The Concourse Project.

The sixth edition house and techno festival saw its most impressive lineup to date, featuring patron saint of modern electronic music and mau5trap founder deadmau5, Black Book Records heavyweight and super producer Chris Lake, and storied mainstage icon Kaskade performing a Redux Set. Veterans of the global dance scene also made their presence felt at Seismic this year, featuring AREA10 label boss MK, the iconic sounds of German producers Boys Noize and Loco Dice, and Dirtybird favorites Walker & Royce.

When not getting lost in the hypnotizing sounds, attendees also enjoyed an array of art installations, food trucks, and a multitude of programming surprises that have helped the event earn a reputation as a leading name in the global underground dance movement. As we start to wrap up our year in high spirits, allow these photos of Seismic Dance Event to make you swoon and bring you back to the dancefloor.

