The Grasshopper is a classic that’s overdue for a revival. The drink dates back to the 1910s in New Orleans but really took off in the 1950s in the suburbs. Its hay-day, though, was the disco era in the 1970s. Since then, it has been one of those drinks that rarely appears on cocktail menus and a lot of bartenders have to look the recipe up if you order one.

That’s a shame. This drink kind of slaps. Especially as a St. Patrick’s Day cocktail.

While this is a pretty light and delicious cocktail, it is certainly a dessert cocktail. It’s basically mint-chocolate ice cream in cocktail form, which, again, kind of slaps. But even with the addition of heavy cream, it still stays fairly light thanks to a vigorous shake and a very light dose of alcohol.

Look at it this way: if you like Shamrock Shakes, you’re going to dig this.

Below, I’m shaking up a classic disco version. Though the old-school versions call for freshly grated nutmeg garnish, I skip that as it doesn’t quite gel for me. If it sounds good to you, go for it. Otherwise, this cocktail is very easy to master and pretty fast to make. Let’s get shaking!

