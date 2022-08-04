PART I — Where to Play Jon Moody: Go and grab a pint and check out the house band on a Saturday night at The Palm in Mile End! The pub’s still on its original ’70s decor and the bands has been playing there since time began. A great local, east-end experience! Ned Franc: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borough Market (@boroughmarket) There are so many weird and wonderful things to do in London it’s really tricky to pinpoint one particular activity but here goes…I’ve got a miniature English Bull Terrier and live in South London, and one of my favourite things to do is to walk from Blackheath down through Greenwich Park and Greenwich itself before boarding a boat from Greenwich Pier to London Bridge and walking through Borough Market and grabbing something to eat. If you’re visiting London you need to see the river and this is a great way to do that. PART II– Where to Eat Jon Moody: So much great food here it’s tricky to pick! Gotta be between a sandwich place or an Indian restaurant for me…There’s a little family-run Italian deli near our old studio in Kensal Rise called L’Angolo, which became the main source of fuel whilst writing and recording in that studio. Earth shatteringly good sandwiches and the loveliest guys who run it.

The only catch is the coma you’ll slip into post eating one of their finest two-feet sandwiches. Worth it! Ned Franc: For consistently great food look no further than The Camberwell Arms, the Scotch Bonnet pork fat on toast kills me. Always awesome but if there’s no room there then grab the best falafels in town at the appropriately named Falafel & Shawarma about 30 yards up the road. Other than those two you HAVE to eat at some of the best greasy spoons in town too…The Regency Cafe in Pimlico, Tony’s Cafe in Bermondsey and many more. Beans, black pudding, hash browns, a couple of bangers, and 17 fried eggs are possibly the only thing we Brits do right.