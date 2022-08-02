Palm Springs Guide
Getty Image/Ralph Ordaz / Elohim
Elohim Shares Her Ultimate Palm Springs Travel Guide, Just In Time For Splash House

Splash House is right around the corner, which means it’s time to gear up for an epic weekend in Palm Springs. The legendary music festival and pool party hybrid is serving up a killer lineup for its upcoming event — featuring top-tier electronic acts like Dabin, Dombresky, John Summit, Nora En Pure, Sonny Fodera, Elderbrook, Malaa, Noizu, and more.

Among the performers is Elohim, a Los Angeles-based DJ, producer, and singer-songwriter who is also an avid Palm Springs lover — both when she’s preparing the hit the stage and otherwise. In fact, she even filmed the video for her new single featuring Yoke Lore, “Pastel Auras” out in the desert. Meaning that if you’re heading to Palm Springs for Splash House (or any other time of the year), Elohim has you covered.

Read on for Elohim’s full Palm Springs travel guide. She’s sharing her top spots to drink, eat, shop, and explore.

Bar Cecil

Bar Cecil is a magical spot for that special dinner while you’re in town. I recommend making a reservation, but on a weekday you can walk up and most likely get a table. It’s beautiful, classy, and makes you feel special and fancy!

The food is delicious and the atmosphere is perfection.

Ernest Coffee

Ernest Coffee
Ernest Coffee

Ernest Coffee is a must for me to start the day when I’m in Palm Springs. Their coffee is delicious, the vibe there is awesome and if you show up early enough they might still have beautiful pastries!

Revivals

I make sure to always stop at Revivals when I’m in Palm Springs. Revivals is a vintage store with amazing prices and it is super clean and organized. I have gotten probably six of my favorite pairs of jeans there! Revivals Stores donate 100% of its profits, over $1 million a year, to support comprehensive medical and mental healthcare at DAP Health.

Fruit Wonders

Fruit Wonders is one of my favorite stops in Palm Springs every single time…and then I continue to go every day I’m there. The date shake is the most delicious smoothie drink I have ever had! You can add greens to it. They have fresh popsicles that they make. Everything is organic and very fresh and delicious!

Mmmm I can’t wait!

The Sandwich Spot

My absolute favorite sandwich in the world is The Sandwich Spot Palm Springs!!! They have a special oil they put on the sandwiches that is garlicky magic. I dream of this sandwich when I’m not there and I eat it multiple times when I am! Highly recommend.

Palm Springs Art Museum

Palm Springs Art Museum
Palm Springs Art Museum

I have been to the Palm Springs Art Museum countless times! It’s so relaxing to walk around and check out the art. They always have very inspiring exhibits that I love to see and I never want to miss any! I could walk around this museum every day. I just adore it!

Wabi Sabi Japan Living

One of my favorite shops! Wabi Sabi is owned by two wonderful kind humans (I love locally owned small businesses!). The store is so perfectly curated with home goods and has really great prices. Beware…You’ll want to buy everything!

Trading Post

Wonderfully curated “hipster” shop right in downtown Palm Springs. I love Trading Post and usually go multiple times when I’m in town. I love getting lost in all of the perfectly beautiful curated shops within the larger space. Clothing, jewelry, hats, shoes, beverages, home goods, new, vintage…it’s my dream store truly!

I hope you enjoy your time in magical Palm Springs!!! The desert is healing!

