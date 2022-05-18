Red Bull gives you wings…and apparently, it also gives you a dope house party. This past weekend, Red Bull Guest House Miami threw a wild weekend-long event to celebrate the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and get people hyped for race day. The event took over the iconic five-star Faena Hotel in Miami Beach and featured daily experiences, curated music each night, trackside race viewing, art installations, pool parties, and more.

Musical performances included well-known artists and electronic acts including Arca, Channel Tres, James Murphy b2b DJ Tennis, Horse Meat Disco, American Dance Ghosts, Shit Robot, Soul Clap, Richie Hell, Carlta & Friends, and Eli Escobar. The F1 Weekend hotspot also drew in big-name party-goers from all around. Some of the Red Bull Guest House’s most notable attendees included Diplo, Venus and Serena Williams, Kaytranada, AlphaTauri Drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, Danny Amendola, Lele Pons, Mario Ruíz, Juca Viapri, Noel Miller, Quenlin Blackwell, YungBBQ, Josh Killacky, Red Bull Athletes Ryan Sheckler, Miles Chamley-Watson, Lethal Shooter, Leticia Bufoni, and Lindsey Vonn.

For a glimpse into the shenanigans that went down during one of Miami’s busiest weekends of the year, check out the photos from Red Bull Guest House Miami below.

