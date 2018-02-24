Getty Image

Love him or hate him, Mike Perry embodies a timeless formula for MMA entertainment. He says ridiculous things, acts completely outlandish at weigh-ins, and in general, looks like he could fit in as a guy who would wear a bedazzled flying skull T-shirt in 2008 or as a dude going through a one-night tournament in 1993. Perry is MMA. Every fight he’s in is entertaining, and before his fight against Max Griffin at UFC: Orlando, he went extremely old school, and tried to pants his opponent.

Pantsing is something usually reserved for the baby boomer’s generation of high school bullies. It’s something that seems like a plot device or running joke in a sequel to Animal House no one asked for. In other words, it totally fits Perry’s weird sense of humor. He’s a manchild that can knock out just about anyone at 170 pounds, and he’ll make you smell his finger.

Alas, he wasn’t able to pull off the full pantsing, but he tried. The effort is what matters.