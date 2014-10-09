A Thorough Breakdown Of ‘The Natural History of Chicken,’ Netflix’s Most Must-Watch Documentary

I remember coming home one night in a drunken stupor. I was in bed, and wanted to have some noise in the background as I fell asleep. I pressed play on a random documentary, not thinking much of it. I stared at the screen, expecting a mindless boredom that would eventually lead to sleep. Instead, I found myself captivated by a woman with a chicken on her lap saying that one day she hopes people will learn to love the chicken as much as she does. “May you all have the same joy I have had, knowing a chicken.”
I ended up watching the documentary in its entirety. When I woke up the next morning, I thought I might have dreamt the whole thing. A few months later, I tried looking for the film again. I couldn’t find it. Did I, in fact, dream this film? I searched for everything on Netflix that had the word “chicken” in the title. It had vanished.
Now let’s cut to last night. I was perusing documentaries, and far down the list–there it was: The Natural History of the Chicken. It came back, just for me. The amount of excitement I had at that moment for a PBS documentary should be illegal. Any more excitement and I might have become Ken Burns. I pressed play and watched it again. It was just as I had remembered. Better even, because now I was sober and could process the depth of the film even more.
Don’t let the title deceive you, The Natural History of the Chicken has absolutely nothing to do with the history of chickens. Nothing about the evolution of the chicken. No philosophical quandaries about what really came first–the chicken or the egg. No. The Natural History of the Chicken is purely a film about people, and their chickens. What kind of people? Let me show you.
1. Janet Bonney
Janet (we’re on a first name basis) starts the film off right with a harrowing tale of saving her chicken’s life during the winter by giving it CPR. Her chicken, who she appropriately named Valerie (for her valour), was frozen completely solid from the snow. Janet stars in her own re-enactment of the incident (as does everyone else in the film). Because Valerie wouldn’t fit in a shoebox, Janet left her on the kitchen table and went on to do some house work. When she came back to the presumably dead chicken an hour later, she noticed that the chicken had a little pulse visible from her neck. Janet then gave Valerie CPR. She never learned exactly how to do this, but had seen it on television. “I pried her little beak open, and I did give her mouth to beak.” Three hours later, the chicken was back in business. Sidenote: MOUTH TO BEAK.
Later in the film, Janet talks about an animal psychic she went to who she asked to communicate to Valerie for her. The question for Valerie was, “When you were frozen, had you been going down the tunnel with a light at the end? If so, why did you come back?” Valerie responded. Her answer will shock and amaze you. She said, “Yes, indeed. I did go down the tunnel. I got pretty close to the end, where the light was. Then I was told, ‘you must go back’. I realized that I had been put on this farm not just to lay eggs, but to prove to people that with love and with caring, miracles do happen.” That is one well-spoken chicken.
2. Karin Estrada
West Palm Beach resident Karin Estrada is the proud caretaker of a Japanese Silkie Bantam rooster named Cotton. Karin takes Cotton with her almost everywhere she goes (riding shotgun in the car, of course). When she has to leave the house without him, she leaves the television on for him, or classical music. Apparently he loves Pavarotti. He also wears a handmade diaper that she made for him, and occasionally eats McDonald’s.
3. Mike the Headless Chicken
This story is a special one. Many years ago, a farmer in Fruita, Colorado was going about his daily routine of chopping the heads off of chickens. I’m not sure why. Either for food, or just some plain-old fun! Anyhow, one of these chickens (rooster to be exact) refused to die. Rather, this rooster decided he should keep on living without a head. In his defense, heads are pretty overrated. This miracle rooster was given the name “Mike,” and word quickly got out about him. Soon, he was touring the world and seeing none of the sights. His owners started making a lot of money parading their freak chicken around, and were hoping to pay off all their debt. Mike was a bonafide star. However, the grandson of the farmer couple (the one telling this tale), assures us that fame did not entirely go to Mike’s (lack of) head. Mike lived a regular life, surrounded by his vision-having plebian rooster peers. He did have to be fed through a tube shoved down his esophagus, but other than that he was really just your average rooster.
Sadly, Mike’s fame was cut short. His life ended the way many celebrity lives end–in a dingy hotel room. You see, mucus build-up often formed in Mike’s throat, which had to be removed with an eye-dropper in order for him to keep breathing. Unfortunately, the eyedropper was left back at the sideshow where he had just been, and his owners could not find anything to dig the mucus out of his throat in time. Poor Mike choked to death. The sad farmer couple had lost their beloved Mike, and could no longer exploit a living creature for profit :(
Believe me when I tell you that these are just some of the amazing stories in the film The Natural History of the Chicken. I’ve seen it maybe six times so far. I’m addicted. It’s on Netflix Instant right now, not sure for how long. Honestly, I don’t know why I love it so much. Maybe I’m crazy. Yes, I am definitely crazy. I’m loco. El Pollo Loco. Sorry, please forgive me for that.
May you all have the same joy I have had, knowing The Natural History of the Chicken.
My grandmother had a pet chicken when she was about six. It followed her everywhere, like a dog. She (my Nana) was on sitting on the kitchen counter eating a snack and hopped off … and landed on top of Chicken, who had followed her inside, and killed it.
To this day, she will not eat chicken or eggs.
A guy I went to high school with had a puppy when he was little. The puppy used to sleep next to his bed on the floor. One night he had a nightmare, jumped out of bed, landed on the puppy and killed it. It was a hilarious story at the time (when I as 14) but now it’s horrifying.
My dad hobby farms, and gets about 250 meat chickens every summer. The specific breed is Cornish Giant, and my fuck, they are about the stupidest animal on the planet. They have been bred to grow real big real fast, and that’s about it. Sometimes they have something called a flipover, which is when they have a heart attack and keel over because they’re basically growing too fast.
I want to watch this, but I’m too…cowardly.
(you thought I was going to say I’m too chicken, didn’t you?)
I wouldn’t cross the road to watch this.
Which came first, this movie or The Egg and I?
If the narrator isn’t Foghorn Leghorn, they missed a good bet.
Are there any penguins in this? Because as everyone knows:
[www.youtube.com]
The soundtrack was performed and composed by Salmonella Fitzgerald.
Everyone knows having a freak chicken is like printing money.
Mike the Headless Chicken was a plucky fowl but we know that a choking chicken never ends well.
Do the chickens have large talons?
Haven’t seen this many chickenheads since that BBQ at Redman’s house in ’98.
Oh is that what “CGI” means? Damn, I feel ignorant.
My great grandmother had a pet chicken. According to my father, when it passed away (of natural causes) she cried for two days and refused to leave the house for any reason.
Am I genetically predisposed to loving this?
It’s not a chicken, but this dude is probably the raddest dude I’ve ever seen in my life:
[youtu.be]
Thank you so much for sharing this
I don’t understand why Herzog thinks chickens are stupid, he prominently featured a talented dancing chicken in one of his movies.
[www.youtube.com]
When chickens are on your side or on your plate, it’s cute. On the other end, when they hate you, watch out. I sometimes help a guy who has what he says is an Israeli Rooster(I have no way of knowing if a cock is Israeli or no.). And it’s out to get me. It doesn’t chase and bloody anyone but me, and attacking it only makes it angrier. I basically had to drop a large empty gas tank on him to get him off of me( it was half on purpose, I meant to put the tank between us, not on top of him.
Basically I’m now some kind of animal hating anti-semite and the stupid cock is still alive.
The Jew Cock is unrelenting in its quest for Christian blood.