Alana Haim’s collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson extend beyond Licorice Pizza. He’s directed multiple Haim music videos, including “Little of Your Love,” “The Steps” (the band’s best song imo), and “Man from the Magazine.” He also photographed the cover art for the Grammy-nominated group’s excellent third album, Women in Music Pt. III. The point is, PTA is a huge Haim fan — and Alana is a huge fan of his.

When asked by i-D to name some of her favorite movies, Alana listed There Will Be Blood, Punch-Drunk Love, and Phantom Thread, all directed by Thomas Anderson (she also gave props to Jonny Greenwood for his “insane” score in Phantom Thread). But her all-time favorite is A Goofy Movie. “People make fun of me, but my favorite movie is A Goofy Movie,” she said. “If you haven’t seen it, you need to watch A Goofy Movie. It’s the best movie of all time.” Name a better movie set at Lester’s Possum Park. You can’t.

A Goofy Movie doesn’t have the same reputation as The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, or Beauty and the Beast (it’s not considered part of the hallowed Disney Renaissance because it was made by the former-Disney MovieToons, not Walt Disney Animation Studios). But I’d argue it’s one of the best show-to-movie adaptations ever, and it inarguably has a soundtrack full of bangers. Haim should cover “I 2 I” on their 2022 tour.

